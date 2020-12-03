Shudder's Host Getting Limited Edition Blu-ray Release

✖

One of the most unexpected, and frightening, horror experiences of the year has been Shudder's Host, as it was entirely written, shot, edited, and released during the lockdown caused by the coronavirus pandemic. Despite the film's limitations, it proved to be even more effective than some of the other horror films released this year, with Host embracing the format of a Zoom-based seance, as much of the world had grown accustomed to communicating with others using the video-conferencing service. While the film is currently exclusively available on streaming service Shudder, UK's Second Sight is releasing a limited edition Blu-ray on February 22, 2021.

"[Director Rob Savage]’s lockdown horror phenomenon Host is getting our Limited Edition Blu-ray treatment! Release date now Feb 22nd, full details and pre-order soon!" Second Sight shared on Twitter.

While fans have appreciated that streaming services can make movies available instantly, the upcoming Blu-ray release will likely come with a number of special features that explore how the film came to life.

Host is the story of six friends who hire a medium to hold a séance over Zoom during lockdown, but they get far more than they bargain for as things quickly go wrong. When an evil spirit starts invading their homes, they begin to realize they might not survive the night. The film stars Haley Bishop (Deep State), Radina Drandova (Dawn of the Deaf), Edward Linard (The Rebels), Jemma Moore (Doom: Annihilation), Caroline Ward (Stalling It) and Emma Louise Webb (The Crown), who also operated their own cameras, helped pull off their own practical effects, and lit their own scenes. Due to social distancing precautions, Savage never set foot in the same room as his actors at any point during production and instead directed them remotely.

Fans weren't the only ones excited by the film, as director Savage has projects lined up with Blumhouse Productions and is working with Evil Dead creator Sam Raimi on a project, allowing the filmmaker to explore different filmmaking techniques.

"I don't want to be the Zoom guy," Savage shared with ComicBook.com about a new film moving to a different filmmaking format. "I love found footage and I'm really excited to work in the found-footage genre more. This has really got me fired up about doing more in that space. I think if we were to do another Zoom film and do it straight, just playing in the same sandboxes as Host, it's gonna be a case of diminishing returns. So I think the idea that we've got as a follow-up, which is a follow-up, I wouldn't call it a direct sequel, but it's a spiritual sequel. And I think nobody's gonna see it coming. I think it's gonna step up from what Host did, and I think it's gonna surprise a lot of people."

Host lands on limited edition Blu-ray on February 22, 2021.

