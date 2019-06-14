How ‘The Dead Don’t Die’ Stars Adam Driver and Chloe Sevigny Would Really Act in a Zombie Apocalypse

The Dead Don’t Die does not give the most realistic human reactions to the zombie apocalypse, but stars Adam Driver and Chloe Sevigny have thoughts about how they would really deal with the catastrophe.

The Dead Don’t Die hit theaters this week, and fans are finally seeing the all star cast in action. The characters have some stitled, strange reactions to the rise of the living dead — far from the gritty realism of other zombie movies or stories. In reality, however, stars Driver and Sevigny told Comicbook.com they believe they could be calm in a crisis.

“I think I would be calm,” Driver said, a little hesitantly. “I’d settle in.”

Sevigny felt similar. The actress admitted she was a big fan of The Walking Dead, though she is a few seasons behind. She feels like she could adjust to life after zombies.

“Yeah, I think I would have a little freaking out, and then I would settle into it, and like, take care of business,” she said. “I think I’m a pretty practical person, I pride myself on that.”

Sevigny has lots of experience in the horror genre, which might come in handy in a real zombie apocalypse. However, the actress admitted that when it comes down to it, she is a bigger fan of vampires in general.

The Dead Don’t Die does a lot of new things with the zombie genre, and it pays homage to the classics as well. However, what really stands out about the movie is its characters’ surreal reactions — or non-reactions — the crisis around them. Driver’s character, Officer Ronnie Peterson, hardly bats an eye at the undead in any meaningful way, although from the beginning he frequently warns his companions that “this isn’t going to end well.”

By contrast, Sevigny plays one of the only people in town to have a strong visceral response to the appearance of zombies. Officer Mindy Morrison may be the most relatable person on screen in the film, but for Sevigny herself, she thinks she could bring a little more grit to the situation.

The movie depicts a global natural disaster that raises zombies from the dead, yet it is set entirely in the small town of Centerville, Pennsylvania. It stars Driver, Sevigny and Bill Murray as small town cops trying to keep the peace as best they can through the disaster. Along the way, they encounter an all-star cast playing every day people, including Selena Gomez, Austin Butler, RZA, Danny Glover and many others.



The Dead Don’t Die is in theaters now.