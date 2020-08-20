Adam Sandler's Hubie Halloween for Netflix Gets Official Rating

(Photo: A24)

The coronavirus pandemic has seen some of the year's most anticipated movies have their releases delayed for extended periods of time, which includes a number of horror movies audiences were looking forward to, but Adam Sandler fans are in luck that his latest movie for Netflix, Hubie Halloween, is still on track to debut this fall, as confirmed by the film earning a PG-13 rating. As one might expect from a Sandler project, the film earns its rating for "crude and suggestive content, language, and brief teen partying." While the film doesn't yet have a release date, its title and earning a rating would imply Hubie Halloween will arrive imminently.

The film was previously described, "Good-natured but eccentric community volunteer Hubie Dubois (Sandler) finds himself at the center of a real murder case on Halloween night. Despite his devotion to his hometown of Salem, Massachusetts (and its legendary Halloween celebration), Hubie is a figure of mockery for kids and adults alike. But this year, something really is going bump in the night, and it’s up to Hubie to save Halloween."

Steven Brill directed a script from Tim Herlihy, with Brill previously directing Sandler's Little Nicky.

The new project features not only a number of frequent Sandler collaborators, but also includes some fresh faces. Starring alongside Sandler are Kevin James, Julie Bowen, Maya Rudolph, Ray Liotta, Steve Buscemi, Rob Schneider, Michael Chiklis, and Kenan Thompson.

Also featured in the project are China Anne McClain, Paris Berelc, Tim Meadows, Colin Quinn, June Squibb, Shaquille O’Neal, Karan Brar, Noah Schnapp, Mikey Day, Melissa Villaseñor, Kym Whitley, Lavell Crawford, Betsy Sodaro, George Wallace, and Blake Clark.

Sandler has been a massive comedic force for decades, following his stint on Saturday Night Live with movies like Billy Madison, Happy Gilmore, and The Wedding Singer, all of which would help define the '90s. Recent years have seen many of his comedies land on Netflix, including The Ridiculous 6, The Do-Over, and Murder Mystery.

Despite his accomplishments in live-action comedies, some of Sandler's biggest hits have been the films in the Hotel Transylvania series, in which he voices Dracula. Debuting in 2012, the series follows Dracula and his operation of a hotel that embraces all manner of monster, offering them a respite from the hazards of a world which fears their kind. The family-friendly animated adventure became a surprise hit, going on to earn $358 million worldwide.

Follow-up films were even more successful, as Hotel Transylvania 2 took in $475 million while Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation has earned the franchise's best numbers, taking in $528 million. A fourth film has already scored a December 22, 2021 release date.

Stay tuned for details on Hubie Halloween.

Are you looking forward to the new film? Let us know in the comments below or contact Patrick Cavanaugh directly on Twitter to talk all things Star Wars and horror!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.