Hugh Grant Reveals Why He Doesn't Want to Make More Romantic Comedies

Hugh Grant has been making movies for quite a while, and he's been getting more candid on his press tours. The actor is currently promoting Wonka, a new musical from Paddington director Paul King that sees Timothée Chalamet taking on the titular role. Wonka also stars Hugh Grant as an Oompa-Loompa, and he recently admitted he "hated" making the movie. Before Grant was making movies like Paddington 2 and Wonka with King, he was known for romantic comedies. The actor has many famous romance films under his belt including Four Weddings and a Funeral, Notting Hill, Bridget Jones's Diary, Love, Actually, and many more. However, the actor recently appeared on The Drew Barrymore Show and told the host he was done with the genre.

"Lovely. I told you I got a bit better," Grant said when asked what it was like being in his "renaissance" era AKA "Hugh-aissance" era. "I got a little less bad after I had children, got married, got happier," he explained. "I got too old and fat and ugly to do romantic comedies, obviously, so I got off with more interesting things," he joked.

Barrymore and Grant starred in the rom-com Music and Lyrics together back in 2007, and Barrymore insists Grant is still leading man material.

"It's funny because I don't see you that way at all and in fact everybody, after we were together, was like, 'Why are you two not in a film together?'" Barrymore shared.

"Come on then," Grant replied.

"We need to do another one," Barrymore added.

What Is Wonka About?

Wonka follows a young Willy Wonka and his adventures prior to opening the world's most famous chocolate factory.

In addition to Chalamet in the titular role and Grant as an Oompa-Loompa, Wonka will also feature Olivia Colman (The Favourite, The Crown), Rowan Atkinson (Mr. Bean, Love, Actually), Sally Hawkins (The Shape of Water), and Keegan Michael Key (The Prom, Schmigadoon!). The story is set to occur before the events of Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, and Paul King (Paddington) is set to direct. King is also reuniting with several of his Paddington stars for the new film including Tom Davis, Simon Farnaby, Kobna Holdbrook-Smith, and Matt Lucas. Other confirmed cast members include Mathew Baynton (Ghosts), Jim Carter (Downton Abbey), Rich Fulcher (Marriage Story), Paterson Joseph (Noughts + Crosses), Calah Lane (The Day Shall Come), Colin O'Brien (The Mothership), Natasha Rothwell (White Lotus), Rakhee Thakrar (Sex Education), and Ellie White (The Other One). David Heyman (Harry Potter, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood) is producing with Luke Kelly (The Witches) and Alexandra Derbyshire (Jurassic World: Dominion).

Wonka is set to be released exclusively in theaters on December 15th.