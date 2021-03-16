Every Movie Leaving Hulu in April 2021

✖

On Tuesday afternoon, Hulu released the full list of movies and TV shows that are being added to the service in the month of April. There is a lot to look forward to over the next few weeks, but the list was also accompanied by the lineup of films set to leave the service next month. While there are plenty of new titles on their way, there are also some great films heading out, so you'll want to be sure to add them to your watchlist and stream them before they're gone.

One of the bigger titles leaving Hulu in April, at least for comic book fans, is X-Men Origins: Wolverine. Yes, it's often considered to be one of the worst superhero movies ever made, but it's still part of the X-Men film universe. After April 30th, you'll have to stream it elsewhere.

Other film departures next month include 9 to 5, Blow, Cocktail, Mad Max, Mousehunt, The Omen, Platoon, and Shaft. You can take a look at the full list of exiting films below.

April 27

Our Idiot Brother (2011)

April 30

50/50 (2011)

9 to 5 (1980)

Affliction (1998)

Article 99 (1992)

Beloved (1998)

Bloody Sunday (2002)

Blow (2001)

Body of Evidence (1993)

Changing Lanes (2002)

Chato's Land (1972)

Cocktail (1988)

Cohen and Tate (1989)

Crimes Of The Heart (1987)

Damien - Omen II (1978)

Devil in a Blue Dress (1995)

Dirty Rotten Scoundrels (1988)

The Dukes of Hazzard (2005)

Escape from Alcatraz (1979)

Everything Must Go (2011)

Frankenstein and the Monster from Hell (1974)

From Hell (2001)

G.I. Jane (1997)

Garfield (2004)

Gargoyles: Wings of Darkness (2004)

Happy Tears (2010)

The Haunting In Connecticut (2009)

The Haunting In Connecticut 2: Ghosts Of Georgia (2013)

Hitman's Run (1999)

How Do You Know (2010)

The Hunting Party (1971)

The January Man (1989)

Jennifer 8 (1992)

Jumping The Broom (2011)

The Last Waltz (1978)

Mad Max (1980)

Madea Goes To Jail (Theatrical Feature) (2009)

Mafia! (Jane Austen's) (1998)

The Man Who Shot Liberty Valance (1962)

Master and Commander: The Far Side of the World (2004)

Motel Hell (1980)

Mousehunt (1997)

My Best Friend'S Girl (2008)

Never Back Down (2008)

Ninja Assassin (2009)

The Omen (1976)

Only God Forgives (2013)

Percy Jackson & the Olympians: The Lightning Thief (2009)

Platoon (1986)

Pretty Woman (1990)

The Prince Of Tides (1991)

The Replacement Killers (1998)

Sands of Iwo Jima (1950)

Shaft (2000)

The Shootist (1976)

Sideways (2004)

Strategic Air Command (1955)

The Taking Of Pelham 1 2 3 (2009)

Teresa's Tattoo (1994)

That Thing You Do! (1996)

Two Weeks (2006)

Waking Ned Devine (1998)

Walking Tall (1973)

Warriors of Virtue (1997)

What About Bob? (1991)

The Whole Nine Yards (2000)

Wonder Boys (2000)

X-Men Origins: Wolverine (2009)

Young Adult (2011)

Which of these movies are you most disappointed to see leaving Hulu next month? Let us know in the comments!