Everything Leaving Hulu in March 2021

There are quite a few new movies and TV shows coming to Hulu over the course of March. The streaming service revealed the full list of newcomers earlier this week. However, the arrival of that list also came with the roster of films set to leave Hulu next month. Unfortunately, there are a lot of titles on that list as well, some of which will only be available on the service for the month of March.

Some of the movies that are being added to Hulu on March 1st are actually leaving just 30 days later. Attack the Block, Wedding Crashers, and Demolition Man are just a few of the films set for a short stay on Hulu in March.

Here's the full list of Hulu's March departures:

March 16

Pigeon Kings (2020)

March 30

The Cooler (2003)

March 31

A Very Brady Sequel (1996)

American Gigolo (1980)

As Good as It Gets (1997)

Attack the Block (2011)

Austin Powers In Goldmember (2002)

Austin Powers: International Man Of Mystery (1997)

Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me (1999)

Blade Runner: The Final Cut (2007)

Blood Diamond (2006)

Boogie Nights (1997)

Bully (2001)

Chaplin (1992)

Charlotte's Web (1973)

Coneheads (1993)

Dead Poets Society (1989)

Demolition Man (1993)

Double, Double, Toil and Trouble (1993)

Employee Of The Month (2006)

Enemy Of The State (1998)

Eve's Bayou (1997)

Firewalker (1986)

Foxfire (1996)

Frozen (2010)

Good Luck Chuck (2007)

Guess Who (2005)

Hondo (1953)

Hot Shots! (1991)

I Can Do Bad All By Myself (2009)

Igor (2008)

In the Line of Fire (1993)

Johnny Mnemonic (1995)

Love And Basketball (2000)

Mars Attacks! (1996)

More Than a Game (2008)

New In Town (2009)

Night at the Museum (2006)

Push (2009)

Rushmore (1999)

Silverado (1985)

Sliver (1993)

Species (1995)

Stargate (1994)

Starman (1984)

Stephen King's Graveyard Shift (1990)

Superbad (2007)

The Arrival (1996)

The Brothers McMullen (1995)

The Chumscrubber (2005)

The Duff (2015)

The Mexican (2001)

The Rules Of Attraction (2002)

The Three Musketeers (2011)

The Tourist (2010)

The Truman Show (1998)

Tooth Fairy (2008)

Triumph of the Spirit (1989)

Vampire in Brooklyn (1995)

War (2007)

Wayne's World 2 (1993)

Wedding Crashers (2005)

West Side Story (1961)

Zappa (2020)

Which of these movies are you most disappointed to see leaving Hulu? Let us know in the comments!