Every Movie Leaving Hulu in July 2022

With July just around the corner, Hulu is already looking ahead to what the next month has in store for subscribers. On Wednesday, the streamer released the full list of movies and shows being added to its lineup in July, but there is unfortunately some bad news that comes along with that list. There are also quite a few films set to leave Hulu's streaming roster over the next few weeks.

A couple of family staples are leaving Hulu next month, with both Stuart Little movies and both Happy Feet films set to exit the streamer. Resident Evil fans will also be disappointed to learn that five films in that franchise are making their exit at the end of the month.

The biggest loss in July, however, is an entire roster of great comedies. Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar, Pineapple Express, The Other Guys, Walk Hard: The Dewey Cox Story, Dodgeball, Hitch, and Easy A are all leaving Hulu in July.

Here's the full list of titles leaving Hulu next month:

July 2

I AM NOT YOUR NEGRO (2016)

INGRID GOES WEST (2017)

July 3

LEAVE NO TRACE (2018)

July 8

BARB AND STAR GO TO VISTA DEL MAR (2021)

July 10

CHINA: THE PANDA ADVENTURE (2001)

HORSES (2002)

THE SECRET OF LIFE ON EARTH (1993)

July 12

MY SCIENTOLOGY MOVIE (2015)

THE REST OF US (2019)

July 13

MY ALL-AMERICAN (2015)

July 14

DEVIL'S KNOT (2013)

DOG EAT DOG (2016)

July 24

RATTLESNAKES (2019)

ZOO-HEAD (2019)

July 25

2099: THE SOLDIER PROTOCOL (2019)

July 31

A BEAUTIFUL MIND (2001)

THE A-TEAM (2010)

THE ANGRIEST MAN IN BROOKLYN (2014)

ARMORED (2009)

THE BIG YEAR (2010)

BLIND DATE (1987)

THE BREAKFAST CLUB (1985)

BRINGING DOWN THE HOUSE (2003)

BURN AFTER READING (2008)

CENTER STAGE (2000)

CYRUS (2010)

THE DEVIL WEARS PRADA (2006)

DODGEBALL: A TRUE UNDERDOG STORY (2004)

EASY A (2010)

EQUITY (2016)

FEVER PITCH (2005)

THE FIFTH ELEMENT (1997)

THE FIVE-YEAR ENGAGEMENT (2012)

THE FLINTSTONES (1994)

GRANDMA (2015)

GRIDIRON GANG (2006)

HAPPY FEET (2006)

HAPPY FEET TWO (2011)

HITCH (2005)

LOOK WHO'S TALKING (1989)

MADELINE (1998)

MARIE ANTOINETTE (2006)

ME, MYSELF AND IRENE (2000)

NOVEMBER CRIMINALS (2017)

NOWHERE TO RUN (1993)

ONCE UPON A TIME IN AMERICA (1984)

THE OTHER GUYS (2010)

PINEAPPLE EXPRESS (2008)

THE PROGRAM (1993)

PUSH (2009)

RESIDENT EVIL (2002)

RESIDENT EVIL: APOCALYPSE (2004)

RESIDENT EVIL: EXTINCTION (2007)

RESIDENT EVIL: AFTERLIFE (2010)

RESIDENT EVIL: RETRIBUTION (2012)

ROCK OF AGES (2012)

THE RUNAWAYS (2010)

SIDEWAYS (2004)

SINGLE WHITE FEMALE (1992)

STUART LITTLE (1999)

STUART LITTLE 2 (2002)

THAT'S MY BOY (2012)

TYLER PERRY'S MEET THE BROWNS (2008)

THE VOW (2012)

WALK HARD: THE DEWEY COX STORY (2007)

WATER FOR ELEPHANTS (2010)

WE OWN THE NIGHT (2007)

WOLF (1994)

THE WOLFMAN (2010)

