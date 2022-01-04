New The Ice Age Adventures Of Buck Wild Trailer And Poster Released By Disney+





Ice Age Adventures of Buck Wild just got a new trailer and poster for the movie on Disney+. A bunch of fan-favorite characters are back on the streaming service on January 28th. Ice Age has lived a charmed life at the box office as people still show up for all of the installments. Disney is banking on that kind of popularity in continuing the series. The entire collection is available on the Disney+ app if you want to re-watch it all from the beginning. There’s a lot of momentum behind this new release as family content has performed well. One could argue that bringing on 20th Century Studios was all worth it to get Ice Age, Night at the Museum, and other family comedies onto Disney+. For those interested, you can go check out the previous Ice Age movies on the app and watch the trailer right here down below:

Disney also included a description of the new Ice Age movie:

“The Ice Age Adventures of Buck Wild continues the hilarious escapades of the sub-zero heroes as they create more prehistoric pandemonium. Eager for a little independence, the thrill-seeking possum brothers Crash and Eddie set out to find a place of their own but soon find themselves trapped beneath the ice in a massive cave inhabited by dinosaurs. They are rescued by the one-eyed, adventure-loving weasel Buck Wild, and together, with the help of some new friends, embark on a mission to save the Lost World from dinosaur domination.”

“The movie, which features the voices of Simon Pegg (“Mission: Impossible – Fallout”), Utkarsh Ambudkar (“Free Guy”), Justina Machado (“One Day at a Time”), Vincent Tong (“Ninjago”) and Aaron Harris, is directed by John C. Donkin (“Ice Age: Continental Drift” producer), written by Jim Hecht (“Ice Age: The Meltdown”), Ray DeLaurentis (“Fairly Odd Parents”) and Will Schifrin (“Bunsen is a Beast”) from a story by Jim Hecht, with Lori Forte (the “Ice Age” franchise) serving as executive producer.”

The Ice Age Adventures of Buck Wild busts onto the scene for Disney+ January 28th.

