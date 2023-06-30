‘Indiana Jones 5’ Pushed Back

Disney-Lucasfilm's Indiana Jones 5, re-teaming franchise director Steven Spielberg and star Harrison Ford, will miss its planned July 10, 2020 release date, Variety reports.

The untitled fifth installment in the franchise lassoed an April 2019 filming start in the United Kingdom, but sources say shooting will no longer start next spring and will be delayed "by months, if not a year." Potential crew have been notified of the delay.

One cause of the push back is the lack of a finalized script, as the core creative team have not yet signed off on the script penned by Jurassic Park and Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull scribe David Koepp, who has reportedly exited the project.

It was learned Jonathan Kasdan — son of Raiders of the Lost Ark screenwriter Lawrence Kasdan, with whom the younger Kasdan co-wrote young Han Solo prequel Solo: A Star Wars Story — will take over scripting duties on the project with a new draft.

Disney declined to comment on the delay and has not yet officially pulled Indiana Jones 5 from its release calendar or stake out a new date.

Insiders close to the project stress Spielberg, 71, and Ford, 75, remain committed to revisiting the franchise for a fifth time — the first franchise installment since 2008's Crystal Skull.

Spielberg, who most recently helmed virtual reality sci-fi fantasy Ready Player One, could tackle one of the pending projects on his plate before saddling up for Indy 5: the director is in pre-production on a remake of classic 1961 musical West Side Story and is attached to The Kidnapping of Edgardo Mortara, a historical drama that would re-team the director with his Bridge of Spies and The BFG star Mark Rylance.

Koepp told Entertainment Weekly in September Shia LaBeouf — who boarded the franchise in Crystal Skull as Mutt, the illegitimate, tree-swinging son of Ford's globe-trotting archaeologist and Marion Ravenwood (Karen Allen) — did not have a place in his script.

Koepp said at the time the filmmakers were "mostly happy with" the script, which Koepp hoped Spielberg would shoot after his work on Tom Hanks and Meryl Streep-starrer The Post.

Indiana Jones 5 will now open sometime after 2020.