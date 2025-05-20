Pennywise Will Leave You Grinning in First It: Welcome to Derry Footage

Fans just got their first unsettling glimpse of Pennywise the Dancing Clown’s return for It: Welcome to Derry. Andy Muschietti, the director behind the successful cinematic adaptations of Stephen King’s It, took to Instagram to announce that the first official trailer for the highly anticipated prequel series will debut tomorrow. The announcement included a disquieting video montage offering mere seconds of footage, yet enough to send a shiver down spines. The brief clip showcases a Derry citizen sporting a deeply unsettling grin and a mysterious scene of someone seemingly drowning in a river. It culminates with the series’ title card underscored by Pennywise’s unmistakable laugh. The original series is poised to delve into the earlier terrors that plagued the infamous Maine town long before the Losers’ Club first confronted the shape-shifting entity.

The sneak peek, though fleeting, effectively sets a grim tone for It: Welcome to Derry, promising a series that will lean heavily into the psychological horror that characterized Muschietti’s successful It films. The project was developed by Muschietti himself, his sister and producing partner Barbara Muschietti, and Jason Fuchs. Fuchs is also pulling double duty as co-showrunner alongside Brad Caleb Kane, ensuring a focused creative direction. Fans of Muschietti’s cinematic take on Derry will be pleased to know he is also slated to direct multiple episodes of the nine-episode first season, including the crucial pilot episode. This hands-on approach aims to maintain a strong continuity of vision and atmosphere with the feature films, bridging the gap between the big screen and this new episodic exploration of King’s universe.

Perhaps the most notable aspect of It: Welcome to Derry is the confirmed return of Bill Skarsgård, who will once again embody the shapeshifting entity known as Pennywise. Skarsgård is reprising his iconic role and serving as an executive producer on the series, signaling a deep involvement in this new chapter. He has previously hinted that Welcome to Derry will seize the opportunity to explore new facets of Pennywise and the surrounding lore that the films couldn’t fully delve into by the nature of their runtime. The actor described the upcoming series as “pretty hardcore,” a statement that will surely excite horror aficionados. The narrative of this first season is set to transport viewers back to 1962, to unearth the horrifying events of a previous 27-year cycle of terror in Derry.

Exploring Derry’s Dark Past and Pennywise’s Ancient Evil

Image courtesy of Warner Bros. Pictures

It: Welcome to Derry aims to significantly expand the mythology of King’s malevolent entity and its centuries-long grip on the town. The series is expected to draw inspiration from the interlude chapters in King’s novel, which detail Mike Hanlon’s research into Derry’s violent and tragic history, documenting previous appearances of Pennywise and the catastrophic events that coincided with them. This rich backstory includes infamous incidents such as the burning of the Black Spot, a nightclub frequented by Black soldiers, the massacre of the Bradley Gang, and the explosion at the Kitchener Ironworks. The creative team has ambitious plans, with three seasons of It: Welcome to Derry envisioned to delve progressively deeper into the past. While the first season focuses on 1962, a potential second season would jump back to 1935, and a third season could explore as far back as 1908, offering a multi-generational horror saga.

King himself has given his blessing to the project, with Muschietti noting an informal but close collaborative relationship where the author approved the initial concept and scripts. The series boasts a new ensemble cast to portray the unfortunate residents of Derry during this earlier period, including Jovan Adepo (Watchmen), Chris Chalk (Perry Mason), Taylour Paige (Zola), James Remar (Oppenheimer), and Stephen Rider (Daredevil), alongside Madeleine Stowe (Revenge). Given the source material and Skarsgård’s comments, viewers should brace themselves for an unflinching portrayal of Pennywise’s evil, with creators indicating that the younger characters in this series will not be immune to the clown’s horrifying predations.

It: Welcome to Derry is scheduled to premiere on HBO and will be available to stream on HBO Max in 2025.

What are you hoping to see Pennywise do in the first trailer for It: Welcome to Derry? Float your ideas into the comments!