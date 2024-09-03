DC's Jai Courtney "Would Love" to See Captain Boomerang Return

After starring in the maligned Suicide Squad in 2016, and coming back just to die in the opening scene of The Suicide Squad in 2021, Jai Courtney still isn't ready to quit Captain Boomerang. The actor and character were a perfect match and Courtney quickly made his chatty antagonist a fan-favorite. Now, in 2024, there's a brand new DC Universe being built, with The Suicide Squad director James Gunn at the helm. Could this be the time for Courtney to get another shot at the franchise?

ComicBook recently sat down with Courtney to talk about his new film, Catching Dust, which is now available in select theaters and on video on-demand platforms. We asked his thoughts about returning to DC as potentially a new character, but he remains Boomerang or Bust.

"At this point, no. I mean I've always kind of been candid about that. Boomerang was so much fun to play. I would love to see him come back in some capacity," Courtney explained. "It's impossible to imagine, right now, that that's on the DC hit list. But who knows? I mean, I've always had a dream of finding a way to do an origin story with him, I know he's not like the most beloved character from that canon, but he was so much fun to play and I just think doing something in that space with such irreverence, and just that jovial sort of sensibility would just be a hoot.

"So listen, I'm open to it if the opportunity ever came and the phone rang and they wanted me to resurrect that part."

As Courtney said, he has been candid about his desire to bring Captain Boomerang back for another story. Back in 2022, a year after the character was killed off in The Suicide Squad, Courtney pitched the idea of a Boomerang TV series.

"Look, I don't know. The sort of TV streaming realm right now is really exciting and I think exploring something like that, you know, longer format and giving it a little more space would be really cool," Courtney told ComicBook two years ago. "I kind of have some ideas around that, you know, which I think would work for a character like [Captain] Boomerang because he's so much fun. I think it'd be really cool to get into some backstory stuff and the nature of how he falls in the DC world, you know?

"I doubt wherever, you know, particularly now, I doubt there's any plans for a standalone film, but yeah, man. I mean, that'd be cool. He's one of those roles that I would love to just kind of be able to do again and again. It's like so much fun and probably a little too easy for me in a way. But I think there's tremendous potential for enjoyment with something like that and we could really push the kind of boundaries of what's possible. So, listen, just waiting on the call from Warner Brothers. I mean, if they want me to throw that jacket on again. I'll be more than happy to oblige."