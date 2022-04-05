Jake Gyllenhaal Reveals Michael Bay’s House Is Filled With Transformers Memorabilia

Michael Bay’s filmography as of this writing totals fifteen feature films with a full one third of it, five films total, being . To that end perhaps it shouldn’t surprise people to hear that quite a lot of the director’s home is filled with memorabilia from the movie series. This news comes by way of Ambulance stars Jake Gyllenhaal & Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, who revealed that their first meeting in-person occurred at Bay’s home. It certainly seems like most of this comment was in jest, Gyllenhaal being a notorious scamp after all, but we want to believe that Bumblebee is in Michael Bay’s living room.

“It took a while for us to find each other there. It’s a very large home,” Gyllenhaal said in an interview on Jimmy Kimmel Live. “It’s like a huge, huge house and it’s like filled with transformers memorabilia. I like ran into bumblebee before i ran i swear to god. I walked in there as a yellow car in his living room.” The actor went on to tease that entering Bay’s home is like going to Jurassic Park, with actual trees being inside the house. Is it true? Maybe? A previous article about the inside of Michael Bay’s home as seen in Architectural Digest showed no signs of Transformers memorabilia, but this was also published six years ago, meaning a redecoration could have occurred.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Despite being on the press tour for Ambulance, Bay himself has opened up about his past with the Transformers films, revealing in one interview that he believes he made too many of them. Bay not only made five of these movies in total but made three of them back-to-back-to-back, with Transformers, Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen, and Transformers: Dark of the Moon, being the only films he directed from 2007 to 2011.

“I made too many of them,” Bay told Unilad UK about his Transformers output. “Steven Spielberg said, ‘Just stop at three’. And I said I’d stop. The studio begged me to do a fourth, and then that made a billion too. And then I said I’m gonna stop here. And they begged me again. I should have stopped. [But] they were fun to do.”

The five films that Bay directed, starring the likes of Shia LaBeouf, Megan Fox, and Mark Wahlberg, grossed over $4 billion globally with 2011’s Dark of the Moon and 2014’s Age of Extinction each earning more than $1 billion at the box office on their own.