James Bond: No Time to Die Being Shopped to Netflix, Apple, and Other Streaming Services

The next James Bond movie, and Daniel Craig's final outing as the character, may debut on streaming services. Variety reports that MGM is considering selling the film to a streaming service for upwards of $600 million. Netflix and Apple are among those services interested in acquiring the movie but found the price tag too high to be worthwhile. MGM originally set No Time to Die to debut in April but has delayed releasing the film multiple times due to the coronavirus pandemic. The report says the delays have cost the studio somewhere between $30 million and $50 million. At this point, MGM is looking to cut its losses by selling the film off to a streaming distributor.

No Time to Die was first scheduled to release in April. MGM delayed the release twice. It is now set to debut a full year after its initial date in April 2021. Director Cary Fukunaga has stated that he expects the film may be delayed yet again.

"I think there's always the potential of that," he said. "I look at it unemotionally right now... There are so many bigger things happening. I have friends who are losing businesses, restaurants, and other friends who have lost family members. The film will come out when it's right and it will perform in the context of this new world, in which no one really can define what success or failure means."

For now, the film is still set to debut in theaters. Here's the official synopsis for the movie:

"In No Time to Die, Bond has left active service and is enjoying a tranquil life in Jamaica. His peace is short-lived when his old friend Felix Leiter from the CIA turns up asking for help. The mission to rescue a kidnapped scientist turns out to be far more treacherous than expected, leading Bond onto the trail of a mysterious villain armed with dangerous new technology."

Fukunaga directs the film from a screenplay he co-wrote with Neal Purvis, Robert Wade, and Phoebe Waller-Bridge. The film stars Daniel Craig, Léa Seydoux, Ben Whishaw, Naomie Harris, Jeffrey Wright, Christoph Waltz, Rory Kinnear, Ralph Fiennes, Rami Malek, Lashana Lynch, Ana de Armas, Dali Benssalah, Billy Magnussen, and David Dencik.

No Time to Die is set to open on April 2nd.