Multiple Bourne Movies Are Now on the Same Streaming Service

Fans of the Bourne movie franchise got a nice surprise this week, as three of the films in the popular spy series made their way to a streaming service. When the calendar flipped to November, many of the major streaming services added new movies to their rosters. Three entries in the Bourne saga all made their way to HBO Max, making the majority of the franchise available in the same place.

The first two entries in the Bourne series — 2002’s The Bourne Identity and 2004’s The Bourne Supremacy — were added to HBO Max on Monday. They were joined by the 2012 film The Bourne Legacy, which took the story away from Jason Bourne and focused on a new lead character. The Bourne Ultimatum (third in the original trilogy) and 2016’s Jason Bourne aren’t on the service with their franchise counterparts.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Matt Damon starred in four of the five Bourne films as the titular Jason Bourne, a highly trained agent who has his memory wiped and is left for dead, as a scapegoat for a secret government project. The Bourne Legacy brings in Jeremy Renner as its star, shifting the focus to a new agent before returning to Bourne four years later.

These Bourne films were just a couple of the many movies that were added to HBO Max’s lineup on November 1st. You can check out the full list of new arrivals below.

The 90 Day Plan, 2020

A Good Day To Die Hard, 2013 (Extended Version) (HBO)

A Very Brady Sequel, 1996 (HBO)

Adult Beginners, 2014 (HBO)

Aftermath, 2017 (HBO)

Area Chica Infierno Grande (aka Hell In The Goal Area), 2021 (HBO)

Bully, 2001 (HBO)

Caddyshack, 1980

City Of Ghosts, 2003 (HBO)

A Clockwork Orange, 1971

Company Business, 1991 (HBO)

Cry Wolf, 2005 (HBO)

Cymbeline, 2015 (HBO)

Dead Heat, 1988 (HBO)

Disturbing Behavior, 1998 (HBO)

Doom, 2005 (HBO)

Dressed To Kill, 1980 (Extended Version) (HBO)

Equilibrium, 2002 (HBO)

Eyes Wide Shut, 1999

Executive Decision, 1996 (HBO)

Extremely Loud & Incredibly Close, 2011 (HBO)

Full Metal Jacket, 1987

Godsend, 2004 (HBO)

Hangin’ with Mr. Cooper

Hotel Rwanda, 2004 (HBO)

In the House

Lady In White, 1988 (HBO)

Love And A .45, 1994 (HBO)

Moonstruck, 1987 (HBO)

Murphy’s Law, 1986 (HBO)

Never Let Me Go, 2010 (HBO)

New Year’s Eve, 2011

Practical Magic, 1998

The Parent ‘Hood

Pride & Prejudice, 1995 (HBO)

Rush, 1991 (HBO)

Showtime, 2002 (HBO)

Something New, 2006 (HBO)

Spark: A Space Tail, 2017 (HBO)

Still Waiting, 2009 (HBO)

Summer School, 1987 (HBO)

The Bourne Identity, 2002 (HBO)

The Bourne Legacy, 2012 (HBO)

The Bourne Supremacy, 2004 (HBO)

The Brady Bunch Movie, 1995 (HBO)

The Care Bears Movie, 1985 (HBO)

The Conspirator, 2011 (HBO)

The French Lieutenant’s Woman, 1981 (HBO)

The Next Three Days, 2010 (HBO)

The Presidio, 1988 (HBO)

The Purge, 1988 (HBO)

The Queen, 2006 (HBO)

The Rules Of Attraction, 2002 (HBO)

The Transporter, 2002 (HBO)

The Wolverine, 2013 (HBO)

Thelma & Louise, 1991 (HBO)

Transporter 2, 2005 (HBO)

Unleashed, 2005 (Director’s Cut) (HBO)

Waiting…, 2005 (HBO)

Weightless, 2018 (HBO)

What’s The Worst That Could Happen?, 2001 (HBO)

Witness, 2012 (HBO)

Wildcats, 1986

Wristcutters: A Love Story, 2007 (HBO)

Are you excited to watch the Bourne films (or any of these other movies) on HBO Max? Let us know in the comments!