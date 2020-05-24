Horror Legend Tom Savini Now Selling Jason Voorhees Face Masks
Now that face masks are an increasingly necessary accessory, it only takes a few seconds scrolling through Twitter or Facebook to see pop culture fiends making the masks special tributes to a movie or show they're fans of. In the case of horror mastermind Tom Savini, fans will now have access to incredible, screen-accurate Jason masks that cover their mouths while out and about.
Savini, a longtime special effects makeup artist and filmmaker in horror circles, has partnered with fellow makeup artist Jason Baker to make the items available to the masses. Baker has since posted a statement to his account thanking those who've placed orders for the killer masks.
"Thank you so much," Baker writes. "We're getting them out to as fast as we can. We're currently running a skeleton crew for obvious health reasons and taking extra precautions. We're sending out shipments everyday and trying to fill orders as quickly as possible. Every mask is made to order and handcrafted. I apologize that your mask hasn't arrived yet but it is on its way. Thank you so much for your support and patience.
Keep scrolling to see what Friday the 13th fans are saying about their new masks:
Happy Fanatic
Finally Here!! 🤟🏽 Thank you @bakingjason. You and @THETomSavini made this Fanatic happy. pic.twitter.com/qbUasKLYm8— Sam (@ThatDamnYankee5) May 19, 2020
Well Protected
Thanks! @THETomSavini @bakingjason ! Off the the store I go! pic.twitter.com/veaXmAY2cI— DJ Rothenbecker (@TheDooge) May 19, 2020
Excellent Fit
Just got our new masks by the amazing @THETomSavini and @bakingjason they fit excellent! DM Jason for details on how to get your own. pic.twitter.com/k6APGYj3JM— Nintendo Priest (@Nintendo_Priest) May 19, 2020
Can't Wait
Just got my new Covid mask from @bakingjason can't wait to wear it to the store later! pic.twitter.com/NLHdAocHUV— The Reverend (@TheRevHHolmes) May 18, 2020
Even Kev's Getting in on It
Best face masks!!! @bakingjason @THETomSavini pic.twitter.com/zQMOmrS6bx— Kevin (@FightOwensFight) May 16, 2020
*finally*
I finally figured out how to keep people six feet away from me.— Randy Havens (@MrRandyHavens) May 15, 2020
Mask by @bakingjason pic.twitter.com/woIapOSFE2
How to Get
Masks are starting to arrive. Thank you all for the support! DM me for details if interested. pic.twitter.com/an8oGUtgaa— Jason Baker (@bakingjason) May 14, 2020
