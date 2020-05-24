Horror Legend Tom Savini Now Selling Jason Voorhees Face Masks

Now that face masks are an increasingly necessary accessory, it only takes a few seconds scrolling through Twitter or Facebook to see pop culture fiends making the masks special tributes to a movie or show they're fans of. In the case of horror mastermind Tom Savini, fans will now have access to incredible, screen-accurate Jason masks that cover their mouths while out and about.

Savini, a longtime special effects makeup artist and filmmaker in horror circles, has partnered with fellow makeup artist Jason Baker to make the items available to the masses. Baker has since posted a statement to his account thanking those who've placed orders for the killer masks.

"Thank you so much," Baker writes. "We're getting them out to as fast as we can. We're currently running a skeleton crew for obvious health reasons and taking extra precautions. We're sending out shipments everyday and trying to fill orders as quickly as possible. Every mask is made to order and handcrafted. I apologize that your mask hasn't arrived yet but it is on its way. Thank you so much for your support and patience.

