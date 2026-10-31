Jennifer Lawrence Has a Surprising Response to Returning as Mystique In a Future MCU Movie

With Avengers: Doomsday bringing the X-Men into the MCU this fall, Marvel fans have been excited about the familiar faces they will get to see as the iconic heroes on the big screen again but have also wondered about a few — including Jennifer Lawrence’s Mystique. Now, the Hunger Games star is making her position on bringing the fan-favorite mutant to life again and fans aren’t going to like her answer.

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Speaking with Allure (via Variety), Lawrence shared that her favorite part about Mystique was the stunts, but that the idea of going back to the blue body paint and heavy prosthetics was a hard pass, specifically an “absolutely f-cking not”.

“My favorite part of playing Mystique was the stunts,” Lawrence said. It was so fun to train in that way and learn how to move. I had the same stunt double, Renee Moneymaker, who was Katniss. She is one of my best friends, so that was great. My least favorite part was most certainly the paint.

She continued, “Never say never, but absolutely f-cking not. You know how air brushing is very cold? And I am ticklish. I learned how little sleep I can operate on and what can happen to the human mind when you’ve actually reached your breaking point. And patience!”

Would Extensive Prosthetics and Body Paint Really Be Necessary For Mystique in the MCU?

What’s interesting about Lawrence’s assertion that she would never do the extensive transformations required to be Mystique in future MCU films is that it is possible it wouldn’t even be necessary. Given that Marvel Studios uses extensive VFX and that such effects have genuine come a long way since her first outing as Mystique in X-Men: First Class in 2011 as well as her last appearance in Dark Phoenix in 2019, it is very possible that they wouldn’t have to go quite so hard with prosthetics and makeup to transform Lawrence — or any actor taking up the Mystique role. Some would be likely as we’ve already gotten a glimpse of, but it could be much less intense. It could even potentially be more cost effective, as Lawrence has said that it took eight hours every time they needed to turn her blue.

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Of course, there’s the larger thing to consider that we don’t yet know how the MCU is even going to handle Mystique. Much about the MCU’s plans for the X-Men remain a bit of a mystery. Short of the legacy X-Men from the Fox movies appearing in Avengers: Doomsday, all we really know about the future of the X-Men is that we’re getting a reboot in 2028 and, as of right now, there is no Mystique in sight. Of course, that could always change, once we find out what Doom has in store for the Marvel Cinematic Universe when it hits theaters this December.

What do you think? Let us know your thoughts on Lawrence’s stance in the comments.