Jensen Ackles Reveals He Was "In Talks" for Deadpool Movie

Jensen Ackles may be best known for playing Dean Winchester on Supernatural and took on the superhero genre as Soldier Boy on The Boys, but now the actor reveals that he was, at one point, in talks to appear in Deadpool as well. During an appearance at the Salute to Supernatural convention in Phoenix (via CBR), Ackles revealed that he was "very much in talks" for the film that ultimately starred Ryan Reynolds, but he wasn't available due to his schedule, thus halting things.

"There was definitely a movie that I was very much in talks about," Ackles said. "I wasn't available, so the train just kind of stopped there. But, had I been available, I would've had to, you know, jump through the studio hoops and jump through the, you know, producer hoops and stuff. But I had a really good shot, and it's a movie that I really, really like."

He continued, "It was probably a good thing because my ex-girlfriend was on there and so that probably would have been awkward, so it probably worked out for the best. I think that whole cast was amazing. I probably would've messed that up for a lot of people had I been a part of it, so probably best I didn't. But that would've been cool."

Will there be a Deadpool 3?

In September, Ryan Reynolds confirmed that Deadpool 3 was indeed coming and, more than that, the film will see the return of Hugh Jackman as Wolverine. The film is currently set to arrive in theaters on November 8, 2024. Recently, it was revealed that Reynolds is now referring to the currently untitled film as "the Deadpool/Wolverine film"

"Sometimes it's the story. Sometimes it's the people. When things really work, it's all of the above," Reynolds said regarding what draws him to a project. "I count 'Deadpool' 1 and 2 in that category, along with 'Free Guy' and 'Adam Project.' When you get to make movies with the people you love, it's what I imagine cocaine feels like."

Details surrounding Deadpool 3's plot are close to the vest, but fans know that it will reunite Reynolds and Hugh Jackman on screen for the first time since the critically-panned X-Men Origins: Wolverine from 2009. This threequel also brings Reynolds and director Shawn Levy together for a third time, as the two previously worked together on The Adam Project and Free Guy.

