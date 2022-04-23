Joe Manganiello Joins Samuel L. Jackson, Uma Thurman in New Dark Comedy-Thriller

✖

At the end of last month, the Academy Awards saw Pulp Fiction stars Uma Thurman, John Travolta, and Samuel. L Jackson reuniting to celebrate the 27th anniversary of their iconic film. Shortly after the ceremony, it was announced that Jackson and Thurman would be teaming up yet again for a new film. The Kill Room is an upcoming dark comedic crime thriller from writer Jonathan Jacobson and director Nicol Paone. According to a new report from Deadline, the duo will be joined by Zack Snyder's Justice League's Joe Manganiello.

The movie is set to follow a hitman (Manganiello), his boss (Jackson) and an art dealer (Thurman) "whose money-laundering scheme accidentally turns the hitman into an overnight avant-garde sensation." This forces Thurman's character "to play the art world against the underworld." Production is expected to being this spring in New Jersey and New York.

The Kill Room is being produced by Yale Entertainment and its recently launched sales and distribution banner, Great Escape, which is handling international sales and co-repping U.S. rights with ICM Partners. The project is expected to be on sale at Cannes.

Jordan Yale Levine, Jordan Beckerman and Jon Keeyes are producing under their Yale Productions banner alongside Anne Clements of Idiot Savant Pictures. Paone, Thurman, Dannielle Thomas and Jason Weinberg from Untitled Entertainment are also producing along with William Rosenfeld of Such Content. Executive producers include Robert Kapp, Scott Levenson, Jason Kringstein, Richard Switzer, Ian Niles, Philip W. Shaltz, Bradley Pilz, Michael Rothstein, Jesse Korman and Jeffrey Tusi.

"Getting to make The Kill Room — an already incredible script — with Uma Thurman and Samuel L. Jackson is beyond my wildest dreams," Paone said when the film was announced. "Every moment they're onscreen, they are both enviable and eye-catching. I am eternally grateful to both of them for saying yes, and I am thrilled to bring this to life alongside Anne Clements and Yale Productions."

"The combination of Uma and Sam for this project is a dream come true," Levine and Beckerman added. "We are certain that Nicol is going to deliver a special film, and one that strikes the perfect balance between dark humor and edge-of-your-seat thrills."

Stay tuned for more updates about The Kill Room, which does not yet have a release date.