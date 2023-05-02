John Wick: Chapter 4 Blu-ray Pre-Orders: Collector's Editions, Special Features, and More

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

If you were blown away by the action scenes that Keanu Reeves and director Chad Stahelski cooked up for John Wick: Chapter 4, you might be interested in adding the 4K Blu-ray to your collection. As has been the case with John Wick films, there are numerous Blu-ray options for collectors with each new release, and that will likely be the case for John Wick 4. Your options include limited edition sets from Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy and Target, and pre-orders are live now. All of the details you need can be found below, including special features. The release date for Digital HD is set for May 23rd and 4K Ultra HD Combo Pack, Blu-ray Combo Pack, DVD, and On Demand on June 13th.

Walmart has revealed that their exclusive 4K UHD edition includes a Marquis pin, 6 collector cards, a custom map of Paris, hotel key card and themed folder from the Osaka Continental Japan, and a Comic-Con poster in a set that you can pre-order here for $39.96. Walmart also has a Blu-ray SteelBook edition with a fantastic design that you can grab here for $24.96 (includes character cards).

Details on the Amazon edition have been updated and reveal that it will include a bonus disc with 20 minutes of exclusive content in addition to the alternate cover pictured above. The description for this content is as follows:

"Over four films, the John Wick universe has expanded from a story of a man trying to avenge his dog to a massive world full of international intrigue and assassins. In this 20 minute exclusive, learn about the massive creative process that brings forth the many new locations and players that enter into the fray. Director Chad Stahelski joins Cast and Crew to guide fans through his creative process and tribulations that have culminated in this epic fourth installment. From the high rises of Osaka, to the chateaus of France, allies and enemies alike characterize this one of a kind cinematic experience. We meet Wick's ally Akira, played by legendary J-pop star Rina Sawayama, and discover the extensive training she had to go through to bring this unique character to life. Then, the foes of Wick, like Bill Skarsgard's Marquis, set killer obstacles and an unforgettable final duel."

At the time of writing you can pre-order the Amazon version here for $42.99. Another discount is likely in pre-order, and anyone that buys it early will automatically get the lowest price.

The 4K Blu-ray SteelBook edition of John Wick: Chapter 4 is a Best Buy exclusive that you can pre-order here for $31.99. It features artwork of John Wick and Caine in blood red.

Finally, you pre-order the Target exclusive Blu-ray here for $22.99 with the dog-focused cover that they have released for previous installments. If you aren't interested in the physical edition extras, you can pre-order the standard John Wick: Chapter 4 Blu-ray, DVD, and Digital editions here on Amazon.

Special Features:

Chad and Keanu: Through Wick and Thin: Chad Stahelski and Keanu Reeves have a partnership that stretches all the way back to the first Matrix film. In this retrospective piece, we trace their remarkable friendship and decades-long collaboration.

Train Like a Killer: Weapons Master Robert "Rock" Galotti and Keanu Reeves reveal the rigorous training that Keanu had to endure to make John Wick: Chapter 4 a reality -- from gunplay, to jiu jitsu, to some hard-hitting stunt work.

Making A Killing: In John Wick, sets are not merely the backdrop for each scene -- they are integral parts of the action, with Wick often using whatever is on hand to take the fight to his enemies. Here we explore the craft at play in designing the sets of John Wick: Chapter 4 and the ways set design and action choreography go hand in hand in this legendary series.

The Psychology of a Killer: Chad Stahelski explores the psychology of John Wick, a character who, despite four films, is still a mystery in many ways. We unpack the complicated code of ethics that Wick lives by, and the ironic bonds he shares with the men trying to kill him.

The Blind Leading the Fight: John Wick: Chapter 4 witnesses the arrival of Caine, a blind killer played by legendary actor and martial artist Donnie Yen. With a style not seen since The Blind Swordsman: Zatoichi, Caine shows that a killer's greatest instincts come not from his eyes, but from his mind. Here we uncover Yen's journey on this film, exploring his prep for the role, his insight into the character, and his intense training regimen to portray this unlikely killer.

Suit Up / Shoot Up: Costume Designer Paco Delgado uncovers the cooler-than-cool suits worn by the assassins of John Wick that feature bulletproof lining -- just what every killer needs for a night out on the town. We also explore the more refined looks of the Marquis and the Old West-inspired garb of the Tracker.

Packing a Punch: Pulling off a kill takes a village. Get a behind-the-scenes look at the way Team Wick incorporates special effects into the practical stunts and locations of the film.

One Killer Shot: John Wick: Chapter 4 features one of the boldest single-take shots ever attempted in action filmmaking. Fight Choreographers Jeremy Marinas and Laurent Demianoff team up with Stunt Coordinator Scott Rogers to dive into the creative challenges that went into planning this one-shot sequence that sees John Wick take on Paris's deadliest killers.

Killing at the Speed of Traffic: Take a look at a nonstop action sequence featuring John Wick's car-fu at the Arc de Triomphe! The driving force of this piece will be a look at the effects achieved at the iconic location, and sets the stakes of every assassin in Paris descending on Wick.

A Shot in the Dark: The John Wick series takes audiences into a world that is both thematically and visually dark. For film crews, that meant enduring hundreds of night shoots, with crews switching to a virtually nocturnal mode of life for long stretches of production. Here we explore the tenacious work of cast and crew members who tough it out night after night in pursuit of Wick's dark, iconic aesthetic. Along the way, we explore some of the most iconic night scenes in the film, culminating with Wick's brutal staircase fight.

In Honor of the Dead: In creating John Wick: Chapter 4, Chad Stahelski drew on references from some of the greatest films ever made. Uncover the cinematic homages depicted in the film, from David Lean to John Woo, to the samurai epics of post-war Japan.

Theatrical Trailer 1

Theatrical Trailer 2

With the price on his head ever increasing, legendary hit man John Wick takes his fight against the High Table global as he seeks out the most powerful players in the underworld, from New York to Paris to Japan to Berlin.

Chad Stahelski directed John Wick: Chapter 4 from a screenplay written by Shay Hatten and Michael Finch. The film stars Keanu Reeves, Donnie Yen, Bill Skarsgård, Laurence Fishburne, Hiroyuki Sanada, Shamier Anderson, Lance Reddick, Rina Sawayama, Scott Adkins, and Ian McShane.

John Wick: Chapter 4 is now playing in theaters.