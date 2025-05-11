John Wick Director Reveals the Full True Story About How Eva Longoria Saved the Movie

John Wick faced some serious financing setbacks during production, and actress Eve Longoria was its surprise savior. The whole tale is laid out in the new documentary Wick is Pain, which hit PVOD platforms this weekend, but director Chad Stahelski spoke a bit about it in an interview with ComicBook as well. He revealed just how much Longoria’s investment had meant for the film, and how grateful he and the other producers were when they finally learned about it. Thankful as they are, Longoria is still profiting from the investment to this day, so it definitely worked out for everyone.

“Dave [Leitch] and I didn’t know anything about her until after we wrapped — until after the movie came out,” Stahelski revealed. “Then [producer] Basil [Iwanyk] told us, ‘Hey, by the way, you guys have a lunch scheduled with Eva,’ and we’re like, ‘Oh, that’s great. We’d love to meet her, great, why does she want to meet us?’ He’s like, ‘No, no, no — you’re going to buy her lunch and say thanks for that.’”

Longoria’s involvement in the John Wick franchise was just widely reported last year. According to Business Insider, she took a chance on the film without much experience as an investor, and she has now doubled her stake in the movie. She continues to collect residuals and she has a stake in the franchise as it continues to expand.

“We’re like, ‘Well, back up, what?’” Stahelski went on. “Like, no one had told us, so we didn’t know until much, much later in the game. He’s like, ‘Through her investments, and she wanted to invest in filmmakers and stuff.’ When Dave and I got to the lunch, it was still very fresh in our minds, we had only been told the day or two before. So, we got there and we sat down for lunch, and we’re like, ‘Look, we haven’t met before, but we don’t even know what to say,’ we were very embarrassed.”

Stahelski joked about the extent of their gratitude, saying, “We were like, ‘I wish someone would have told [us],’ if someone had told us the first day, I have no doubt Dave and I would have jumped on a plane from New York, flown back to L.A., and mowed her lawn… We were too starstruck and thankful, we were not very cool at all. We’re just like, ‘We can’t thank you enough,’ we were almost in tears, and she was really cool, she was like, ‘No no.’”

Wick is Pain is now available to purchase digitally on Prime Video and Fandango at Home.