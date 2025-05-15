Every John Wick Movie Finally Streaming in One Place (Including John Wick: Chapter 4)

The greatest action franchise of the 21st century just got a lot easier to watch. Since the first film was released back in 2014, the John Wick series has been an enormous hit with fans and critics alike, consistently delivering at the box office and finding innovative ways to redefine what an action movie can be. All four entries in the saga are endlessly rewatchable, and folks will likely embark on another round of those watches over the next couple of weeks, as highly anticipated spinoff movie Ballerina prepares to launch in theaters. In a stroke of perfect timing, binging the John Wick franchise ahead of Ballerina just got a lot easier, as all four films were just added to the same streaming service for the very first time.
On Thursday, all four chapters in the John Wick saga arrived on Peacock’s streaming lineup, The first three films in the series have been on the streamer before, but 2023’s John Wick: Chapter 4 has never been available on any of the major streaming services.
This makes Peacock the new (and exclusive) streaming home for all things John Wick, especially since it also hosts the prequel miniseries The Continental. Ahead of Ballerina‘s debut, fans will be able to hop on Peacock and watch through every minute of John Wick that has been released to this point.
If you aren’t already subscribed to Peacock but want to get in on the John Wick festivities, you can sign up here.
What’s New on Peacock?
Keanu Reeves’ John Wick saga arrived on Peacock on Thursday, but the streaming service has been adding new films to its lineup all month. Below, you can check out the list of new movies that were added to Peacock at the start of May.
Will you be binging the John Wick movies on Peacock ahead of Ballerina‘s debut? Which of the movies is your favorite? Let us know in the comments!