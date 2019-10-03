Joker Named Top UK Home Entertainment Title Of 2020

✖

Joker named the top United Kingdom home entertainment title of 2020. It’s no secret that the DC Comics film was an absolute hit, it only makes sense that the popularity would translate to at-home viewing. The British Association for Screen Entertainment revealed the findings on Wednesday according to Variety. Their numbers indicate that Todd Phillips’ movie raked in more than 1.4 million copies. That includes disc, electronic sales, and VOD for those wondering. At home orders have provided an unquestionable boost for the entertainment efforts from numerous sources. It would be unsurprising to note that almost all the big streaming entities saw increased usage over the course of 2020. (All of them except for Quibi really.) Now, it remains to be seen how much pressure will be on Warner Bros. to give fans more of Phillips’ world.

"When a movie does $1 billion and cost $60 million to make, of course, it comes up," Philipps told Deadline last year. "But Joaquin and I haven’t really decided on it. We’re open. I mean, I’d love to work with him on anything, quite frankly. So who knows? But it would have to have a real thematic resonance the way this one did, ultimately being about childhood trauma and the lack of love, and the loss of empathy. All those things are really what made this movie work for us, so we’d have to have something that had an equal thematic resonance."

The director told Indiwire previously, the murmurs of a sequel are not exactly true yet. Phillips remained mum on the prospect of the follow-up.

He said, “Here’s the real truth about a sequel. While Joaquin and I have talked about it, and while touring the world with Warner Bros executives — going to Toronto, and Venice, and other places — of course, we’re sitting at dinner and they’re saying, ‘So, have you thought about…?’ But, talking about contracts, there’s not a contract for us to even write a sequel, we’ve never approached Joaquin to be in a sequel. Will that happen? Again, I just think the article was anticipatory at best."

Joker is currently streaming on HBO Max.

