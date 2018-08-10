Dwayne Johnson Shows Off Massive ‘Jungle Cruise’ Set in New Video

Jungle Cruise star Dwayne Johnson teases “the adventure of a lifetime” and pays his respects to visionary Walt Disney in a new video shared from the massive set of the Disneyland ride-inspired movie.

“*watch ’til the end and see one of the most awe inspiring & massive sets ever built from scratch.

“This movie has been years in the making and from the bottom of my heart I am so honored, we are all so honored, to bring this rich story and movie to life for all of you guys around the world,” Johnson says in the video.

The Disneyland ride is one of the original opening-day attractions still in operation at the world-famous theme park, developed and enjoyed by Walt Disney himself.

“In 1955, Walt Disney imagined and designed and created the very first Jungle Cruise ride, and how about this? Walt Disney himself was the very first Skipper for the very first Jungle Cruise ride,” Johnson says. “It is with great honor and reverence that I get an opportunity to play this role and we can show you guys this story. Walt, this one is for you buddy. And world, get ready for the adventure of a lifetime.”

The video is the latest to sail out of the Hawaii set: Disney previously published a video celebrating the start of filming with Johnson and co-star Emily Blunt.

“I’ve got to say, I’m incredibly excited about the whole thing. It’s really like Dwayne is in a new Indiana Jones film. It’s Dwayne at his best, and that is a man with some severe charisma,” Jungle Cruise visual effects supervisor Jake Morrison told ComicBook.com, promising a “huge adventure.”

Jungle Cruise is Disney’s latest attraction-to-live-action adaptation following 2002’s The Country Bears and 2003’s The Haunted Mansion. That same year, the studio launched the five-movie Pirates of the Caribbean franchise, grossing nearly $5 billion worldwide.

Jaume Collet-Serra (The Shallows) directs from a script by Michael Green (Logan) and Glenn Ficarra & Michael Green (Bad Santa). Jesse Plemons (Game Night), Paul Giamatti (The Amazing Spider-Man 2), Edgar Ramirez (Point Break), and Peter Luis Zimmerman (The Walking Dead) co-star.

Jungle Cruise sets sail October 11, 2019.