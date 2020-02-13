Jurassic World 3 to Bring Back Original Jurassic World Cast Members

Jurassic World stars Jake Johnson and Omar Sy will reprise their roles in the forthcoming threequel from returning director Colin Trevorrow. Johnson, best known for his roles in New Girl and Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, played control room worker and Jurassic Park fanboy Lowery Cruthers, whose techno-prowess helped save the day when theme park operations manager Claire (Bryce Dallas Howard) needed a Tyrannosaurus rex to combat the rampaging Indominus Rex. Sy, who earlier played Bishop in X-Men: Days of Future Past, portrayed Barry Sembène, a longtime friend of dino-wrangler Owen (Chris Pratt) and a trainer-slash-caretaker tasked with overseeing Jurassic World’s Velociraptor pack. Both were out of a job when the theme park was shut down following a disastrous dinosaur escape in 2015.

Johnson also starred in Safety Not Guaranteed, Trevorrow’s first feature film. Johnson and Sy return alongside Howard and Pratt, who are joined by original Jurassic Park trio Sam Neill as Dr. Alan Grant, Laura Dern as Dr. Ellie Sattler, and Jeff Goldblum as Dr. Ian Malcolm, who last rperised his role in a cameo appearance in the J.A. Bayona-directed Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom. Other cast members include franchise newcomers Mamoudou Athie (The Circle, Unicorn Store) and DeWanda Wise (The Twilight Zone, She’s Gotta Have It).

Videos by ComicBook.com

Plot details for the still-untitled Jurassic World 3 remain under wraps. Fallen Kingdom ended with man and dinosaur forced to share the world after the genetically engineered dinos were unleashed into the wild. For Trevorrow, that development means the franchise will do “something that we haven’t seen before.”

“In terms of the third movie, the goal overall is to bring the entire saga together,” Howard previously told CinemaBlend of the Jurassic Park and Jurassic World trilogies. “It’ll be the sixth film at the end of the day. For me, what I’m most wanting, other than an undercut, is for there to be more characters from the earlier films.”

Pratt teased he was “blown away” by the pitch for Jurassic World III, telling MTV News, ” I can’t believe we’re gonna make that movie.”

“I can’t believe they found a way to deliver on the promise on the end of Fallen Kingdom. ‘Wait, what? The island is blown up, the animals are out, we can’t put them back in the box. What are we gonna do? How is, not only the dinosaurs, but this technology, moving forward, going to affect the planet?’” he said. “And we jump forward and it’s like, ‘Oh, oh right. Oh, damn.’ Colin’s been working his butt off on it and it’s going to be pretty epic.”

Jurassic World 3 opens June 11, 2021.

[H/T]: THR