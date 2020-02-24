Original Jurassic Park Actor Teases “Time to Get Back to Work” for Jurassic World 3

Jurassic World 3 has been in the news a lot over the last week or so as some of the cast looks like they’re returning. Well, you can add Joe Mazello to the list of Jurassic Park veterans who will be coming back for the next film. He posted a message about getting back to work on Twitter and fans are only getting more pumped at the prospect of all the returning characters. The film continues to take shape as confirmations about specific characters continue to trickle in. The plot details for the third movie in the current series are still murky, but change is definite. Fallen Kingdom left the world of the film turned upside down because of man and dinosaur having to share space going forward. The island went up in an explosion and that means we could be on the way to the outer world again. Colin Trevorrow said that the franchise is poised to do “Something that we haven’t seen before.”

“In terms of the third movie, the goal overall is to bring the entire saga together,” Bryce Dallas Howard explained to CinemaBlend. “It’ll be the sixth film at the end of the day. For me, what I’m most wanting, other than an undercut, is for there to be more characters from the earlier films.“

Chris Pratt has had some time to digest the pitch for Jurassic World 3. The Star Lord actor shared his thoughts with MTV News, “I can’t believe we’re gonna make that movie. I can’t believe they found a way to deliver on the promise on the end of Fallen Kingdom. ‘Wait, what? The island is blown up, the animals are out, we can’t put them back in the box. What are we gonna do? How is, not only the dinosaurs, but this technology, moving forward, going to affect the planet?’ And we jump forward and it’s like, ‘Oh, oh right. Oh, damn.’ Colin’s been working his butt off on it and it’s going to be pretty epic.“

I think it’s time to get back to work. What do you say gang? — Joe Mazzello (@MazzelloJoe) February 23, 2020

The Guardians of the Galaxy star also told Ellen that a lot of people are set to return in the movie. He mentioned that “everybody” from the original film is returning. There was even an Avenger: Endgame reference in there as he spoke.

“This feels like (the end). It’s got everybody,” Pratt explained. “It’s got pretty much everybody in it, maybe I just blew it but I don’t care. I know that like all the cast from the original Jurassic Park is coming back and so it’s going to feel very much like how Endgame brought everything together at Marvel.”