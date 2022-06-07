Jurassic World: Dominion First Reactions Hit Social Media
Jurassic World Dominion hits theaters this week and ahead of the film's eagerly anticipated debut, first reactions from those who got to see the long-awaited final installment in the Jurassic World trilogy before its release are starting to pop up online. Thus far, the early reactions to the film have been very mixed, with some noting the charm the film has from a nostalgia standpoint — thanks to the return of several stars from the Jurassic Park films — while others have noted that the film feels a bit long. And of course, people have plenty to say about the dinosaurs.
Jurassic World Dominion stars Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard as well as stars from the Jurassic Park films, Laura Dern, Jeff Goldblum and Sam Neill. Directed by Colin Trevorrow, Jurassic World Dominion takes place four years after Isla Nublar has been destroyed. Dinosaurs now live — and hunt —alongside humans all over the world. This fragile balance will reshape the future and determine, once and for all, whether human beings are to remain the apex predators on a planet they now share with history's most fearsome creatures.
Read on for the first reactions to Jurassic World Dominion.
"Decently entertaining"
Jurassic World: Dominion throws a ton at the wall to see what sticks. The first act is alright, the middle sags/feels out of a different franchise, but the third act is a real pleasing section of fan service. Nothing incredible, but decently entertaining. #JurassicWorldDominion pic.twitter.com/5EI2Ikhrxs— Joey Magidson (@JoeyMagidson) June 7, 2022
"Great balance of creepy & inventive"
GOOD NEWS: #JurassicWorldDominion is my favorite film of the new Jurassic trilogy. It’s stuffed w/ thrilling dinosaur encounters & lots more Jeff Goldblum, but it’s also got a great balance of creepy & inventive scenarios w/ some choice nods to what came before. A solid finale. pic.twitter.com/G6bMCDUecL— Erik Davis (@ErikDavis) June 7, 2022
Needs more dinos
There's a fanfic vibe to JURASSIC WORLD DOMINION that doesn't work in its favor. Despite the dinos (which there should have been more of), the plot loses its way by trying to do too https://t.co/hzkstKsUMk a result, much-needed humanity gets sacrificed. #JurassicWorldDominion pic.twitter.com/OGmnUX2sMM— Sarah Musnicky (@sarahmusnicky) June 7, 2022
"Massive disappointment"
The Jurassic World franchise felt like it was leading up to an epic conclusion where dinosaurs and humans would FINALLY co-exist. Unfortunately, that is NOT the focus of this film. Instead, the film does the same thing that we seen before only with bad plotting, writing & acting.— Scott Menzel (@ScottDMenzel) June 7, 2022
"Plenty of nods to the OG"
#JurassicWorldDominion is at its best when the old and new cast are together. Fans of the franchise should enjoy this. Plenty of nods to the OG. I’d recommend giving that a close rewatch. pic.twitter.com/WfRSqzsM81— Kirsten (@KirstenAcuna) June 7, 2022
"Too long"
Truly, Jurassic World Dominion is bad. So bad. It’s too long, it’s wildly repetitive & the dinosaurs are window dressing for multiple uninteresting, unrelated stories. The actors do their best but its all just overindulgent & pointless. One of, if not the, worst in the franchise.— Germain Lussier (@GermainLussier) June 7, 2022
"Massive amounts of fun"
#JurassicWorldDominion is massive amounts of fun that unifies #JurassicPark and #JurassicWorld into an epic legacy that has come full circle. This will likely be the favorite of the World trilogy and not just for the original cast. -@fenixdy— The Illuminerdi (@The_Illuminerdi) June 7, 2022