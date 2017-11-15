Justice League: Did HBO Max Just Make a Joke About Henry Cavill's Mustache?

✖

Next year, HBO Max is set to answer the prayers of fans everywhere, as the four-hour "Snyder Cut" of Justice League hits the streaming platform. While we'll still have to wait a while to see Zack Snyder's Justice League in its entirety, HBO Max subscribers can check out the controversial theatrical cut of the film -- and the streaming service's interface appears to be having some fun with that. A new film category listed on HBO Max suggests films that will offer "Movember Inspiration", for those who are hoping to grow some impressive facial hair during the month of November. In addition to films like An American Pickle, Glass, and 7 Days in Hell, the list includes Justice League -- which some are speculating could be a tongue-in-cheek reference to the behind-the-scenes snafu surrounding Superman actor Henry Cavill's mustache in the film.

Justice League

For those who might not remember "MustacheGate", the drama followed Cavill during and after the film's production, after the film's reshoots fell around the same time that Cavill was shooting Mission: Impossible - Fallout!. Cavill had grown an impressive mustache for his role in Fallout! which needed to remain during filming -- resulting in the stache being digitally removed from the reshot Justice League footage.

"I was slightly surprised. When we decided to go for the mustache, I certainly wasn't expecting all the events to unfold as they were going to unfold," Cavill shared in a 2018 interview. "I wasn't expecting Justice League reshoots to be as extensive as they were."

"When it came to that, it was one of those things where I'm in the middle of another movie, and to change my look for a movie that should have finished already becomes a real problem," Cavill detailed. "And as you will see when the movie comes out, to have a fake mustache on would not have been a possibility. You'll think, 'Okay, yeah, a fake mustache would perhaps have been blown off in this situation.' Unfortunately, it led to much dismay when Justice League came out, but that's the nature of these things. You can't win every time."

While it's not completely clear if HBO Max's category is referencing Cavill in particular - after all, Aquaman actor Jason Momoa does sport some epic facial hair in the film - the inclusion is definitely amusing either way.

Zack Snyder's Justice League is set to hit HBO Max sometime in 2021.