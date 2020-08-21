Justice League Launches Official Snyder Cut Twitter Account Ahead of DC FanDome

✖

DC's digital event FanDome has long been the destination for official news on Zack Snyder's Justice League. The filmmaker has already been teasing what fans will get to see from the extended director's cut of the movie, and one place where all the details will officially be revealed has just surfaced. Warner Bros. has no launched an official Twitter account fo this version of the movie, which can be found at (fittingly) @SnyderCut. The verified account features the display name "The Director's Cut of Justice League," which is different from what the full schedule for DC FanDome reads, which listed the film as "The Snyder Cut of Justice League."

No matter what the title ends up being, this version of the film will have its own panel at DC FanDome on Saturday with a fresh new look at the long awaited for feature. Set to run for 25 minutes and kicking off at 5:30pm E.T., the panel is described as follows: "Zack Snyder fields questions from fans and a few surprise guests as he discusses his eagerly awaited upcoming cut of the 2017 feature film and the movement that made it happen."

Snyder confirmed that a trailer for his version of the movie would finally be released during the event. While speaking at Justice Con, last month the director said: "I will tell you guys, at Fandome there will be more footage so you can look forward to a bigger meal, if you will. You don't have to watch just the same three shots over and over again. That clip [the black suit Superman clip] is more for fans...it's the realization of an idea. I would say for sure it's a teaser."

Fans are already stoked for Snyder's version of the film which the director previously teased could be even longer than fans previously thought. "I have famously teased the runtime at... 214 minutes...," Snyder said in an interview with Beyond the Trailer. "Now in its current state, it's going to end up being longer than that yet. So exciting to be bringing all this new material to the fans - they get to see all these crazy and awesome new sequences, and I think that's going to be really exciting for everyone."

Zack Snyder's Justice League will debut on HBO Max in 2021. An official release date has not yet been revealed but a window could perhaps be revealed this weekend.

