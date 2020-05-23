Justice League Snyder Cut: Darkseid Actor Ray Porter Reveals His Reaction to Zack Snyder’s Announcement

✖

With the announcement that Zack Snyder's cut of Justice League is finally being released, the attention now goes to who will return for the film and what cut characters will show up. One of the bigger additions to the project is the villain Darkseid, who was originally planned for the film but ended up not making the cut after the studio went a different direction. Ray Porter is the man who was set to play him, and now that Snyder's original vision is coming to life once more, he will finally get the chance to appear in the role. Porter recently shared his reaction to the Snyder Cut news, and he couldn't be more thrilled with the announcement and the fans.

"God, that announcement was amazing," Porter told the LightCast. "I watched it, too. I couldn’t believe it. And watching the reactions of everybody there and then seeing all of the reactions of people on Twitter, and Vero, and Instagram and all of that, was wonderful. It’s a group of people that committed to something for a really, really long time against opposition and no clear result, and they still did it anyway, in a really good way. That was the thing I loved so much about the Release the Snyder Cut movement was that nobody was hostile or strident, it was all pretty kind."

We can't wait to see what Snyder had in store for Darkseid, and fans are excited that Warner Bros. putting some money behind making the cut all it can be.

"Since I got here 14 months ago, the chant to #ReleaseTheSnyderCut has been a daily drumbeat in our offices and inboxes," Greenblatt said. "At the end of the day, it really is all about them and we are beyond excited to be able to release Zack’s ultimate vision for this film in 2021. This could never have happened if it weren’t for the hard work and combined efforts of the teams at HBO Max and Warner Bros. Pictures."

"Thanks to the efforts of a lot people, we’re excited to bring fans this highly anticipated version of Justice League," said Toby Emmerich, Chairman, Warner Bros. Pictures Group. "This feels like the right time to share Zack’s story, and HBO Max is the perfect platform for it. We’re glad the creative planets aligned, allowing us to #ReleaseTheSnyderCut."

Darkseid was initially supposed to appear in an extended future sequence that showed a Superman who had fallen to the Anti-Life equation after Lois' death. A few heroes held out against Darkseid's forces, but it was ultimately on the Flash to warn Batman in the past about the key, which we know was intended to be Lois. Darkseid was also supposed to appear at the end of the film and would be the major threat for the next film.

We'll have to wait and see if that is still the case once everything is finished, but we are definitely curious to see how it all plays out.

