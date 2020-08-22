Zack Snyder's Justice League Trailer Has DC Fans Losing Their Minds
Fans of Zack Snyder have spent nearly three years fighting to get the director's vision for Justice League to the screen, and it often seemed like a movement that wouldn't actually make waves within Warner Bros. #ReleaseTheSnyderCut got the last laugh, though, as Snyder's version of Justice League is actually happening. The film is currently being finished in post-production, with a debut on the HBO Max streaming service set for 2021. On Saturday, during Snyder's DC FanDome panel, we finally got a full trailer for his anticipated project.
After talking with the film's stars and a few fans, the director introduced the extended trailer to Zack Snyder's Justice League, and it's packed with a bunch of new footage from the four-hour project. Snyder confirmed that the film would be cut into four parts, each an hour in length.
The trailer features some big reveals, including a first look at Darkseid and a glance at Iris West, who was cut from the theatrical version. There is also plenty of Cyborg to enjoy, as the character will have a much bigger part in Zack Snyder's Justice League.
If you haven't seen the trailer, be sure to watch it in the video at the top of the page. If not, take a look below at what all the other fans are saying.
