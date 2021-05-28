Zack Snyder's Justice League Gets the Comic Cover it Deserves in New Fan Art

✖

After years of anticipation, the long-awaited "Snyder Cut" of Justice League is set to arrive on HBO Max next year. The new, four-hour version of the film will bring Zack Snyder's intended version of the film to life, while also introducing some major new character moments and revelations in the process. Fans are incredibly eager to see how Zack Snyder's Justice League comes together and how it pays homage to DC Comics -- and now an epic fan-made poster pays tribute to that. Instagram user @whynotstuff.wns recently shared their take on Zack Snyder's Justice League, featuring the film's principal cast in a face-off against Steppenwolf in Heroes Park. From the logo to the colorwork, the cover also pays homage to the Justice League comics of the '80s and '90s.

Zack Snyder's Justice League comes after years of fans campaigning for the alternate cut of the film to see the light the day, something that the cast and crew have both voiced an excitement for.

"With Justice League when it came, there was a mix of visions and the movie wasn’t well-received," Superman star Henry Cavill said in an interview back in June. "And then over the subsequent years, there was a big push to see the fabled Snyder Cut. And now that time has come, and I think it’s going to be very enjoyable to watch Zack finally release his version."

"I’m just really happy that Zack got to realize his vision," Cavill continued. "I think it’s important for a filmmaker and a storyteller to have their intended vision released and shown to the world, and I’m looking forward to seeing it myself. It’s been quite the ordeal."

Zack Snyder's Justice League will also star Ben Affleck as Bruce Wayne/Batman, Gal Gadot as Diana Prince/Wonder Woman, Ray Fisher as Victor Stone/Cyborg, Jason Momoa as Arthur Curry/Aquaman, Ezra Miller as Barry Allen/The Flash, Amy Adams as Lois Lane, Jeremy Irons as Alfred Pennyworth, and Ciran Hinds as Steppenwolf.

Zack Snyder's Justice League is set to be released sometime in 2021 on HBO Max.