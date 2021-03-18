Zack Snyder's Justice League Drums Up Hype with New Trailer

Justice League has been on the frontline of fan-debates since its debut a few years back, but Zack Snyder hopes to shift the conversation in a big way this year. The DC Films visionary has promised fans for some time that he would release his take on Justice League in the wake of his exit as director some time ago. HBO Max will bring that version of the film to fans this March, and its latest trailer has all of Twitter geeking out.

Recently, HBO Max put out yet another trailer for Zack Snyder's Justice League, and it did not take long to catch on. The trailer is as dark and stylistic as you would expect from the director. From Batman to Wonder Woman, the whole gang appears in this reel, and they are struck scared by the threat of Darkseid.

The wait is almost over. Zack Snyder’s Justice League streaming exclusively on HBO Max March 18. #SnyderCut pic.twitter.com/e5Ve1se8sJ — HBO Max (@hbomax) February 14, 2021

As you can see in the slides below, fans from around the world are sharing their reactions to this trailer online. For diehard fans, this moody clip suits Snyder perfectly, and it holds his vision with ease. Many admit this aesthetic is what they wanted from Justice League to start, so they are glad it came late rather than never.

If you want to watch Zack Snyder's Justice League for yourself, the event will begin next month. Starring Ben Affleck, Henry Cavill, Gal Gadot, Jason Momoa, Ezra Miller, Ray Fisher, Ciarán Hinds, Ray Porter, Joe Manganiello, and Jared Leto, Zack Snyder's Justice League releases March 18 on HBO Max. The movie will be divvied up into four-parts, so HBO Max users can look forward to a month of content that would make even the Joker smile.

What do you make of this new trailer for Zack Snyder's Justice League? Will you be checking it out? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.