‘Underworld’ Star Kate Beckinsale Spotted Holding Hands With ‘Saturday Night Live’s Pete Davidson

Underworld star Kate Beckinsale and Saturday Night Live‘s Pete Davidson may have become an item.

Over the weekend, photos of Beckinsale and Davidson have made their way online, in which the pair hold hands while leaving the Largo at the Coronet theater in West Hollywood. According to TMZ, Beckinsale was in attendance as Davidson did several shows at the comedy club, and the pair then headed to their hotel in Santa Monica.

Davidson has been in the spotlight in some major ways in recent months, after his whirlwind engagement to Ariana Grande was called off in October. In late December, Davidson made a social media post that some worried was suicidal, something that the comedian has since addressed. Davidson has apparently been linked to Beckinsale in recent weeks, with rumors beginning at several Golden Globes after parties.

Beckinsale, on the other hand, was most recently married to Swamp Thing director and The Gifted producer Len Wiseman, with the pair divorcing in 2016. While hers and Davidson’s courtship might surprise some, it sounds like the pair are more compatible than meets the eye.

“Kate is into Pete and he’s exactly her type.” A source told Us Weekly. “She likes young guys who make her laugh.”

In addition to being on SNL, Davidson is set to appear in the indie film Big Time Adolescence. Beckinsale will next appear in the Amazon Prime series The Widow, and reportedly doesn’t have plans to come back to the Underworld franchise anytime soon.

“I wouldn’t return.” Beckinsale said in September of last year. “I’ve done plenty of those.”

“I’ve done indie movies where I’m sitting on a piece of folded carpet and it was wonderful. I’ve done great big movies that were the worst misery of my life. It all depends,” Beckinsale admitted. “At university, I studied Russian and French. I never studied drama, so I always felt like from the beginning of my career that it was an apprenticeship. That freed me up to try a lot of things. It gave me a lot of latitude. I started out in the indie space. I never anticipated doing one of those heavy-weight, very physical franchise things. It was scary to see myself on movie posters on the side of every single bus.”

What do you think of Beckinsale and Davidson being romantically linked? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below.