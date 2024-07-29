Kevin Smith Reveals Jay & Silent Bob 3 Title and Story

Months after he first revealed plans for a third Jay & Silent Bob movie, indie filmmaker Kevin Smith shared over the weekend that the new film would be titled Jay & Silent Bob: Store Wars. Riffing on the title of Star Wars this time (as opposed to The Empire Strike Back in their first movie), Jay and Bob will be operating a marijuana dispensary out of the old RST Video storefront in the film. When a competing dispensary opens up elsewhere in town, things are gonna get ugly. Better break out the blueprints and Batman-shaped hat for this one, Silent Bob!

The title and story reveal is new to some, although Smith has let bits and pieces slip during live appearances over the course of the last few months. At San Diego this weekend, he debuted a trailer for The 4:30 Movie, a new film not featuring Jay and Bob, which will open in theaters this December.

“I’m writing another Jay and Silent Bob movie,” Smith announced on his Fatman Beyond podcast in December 2023. “I honestly didn’t think I’d do it for…we had a plan to do the third Jay and Silent Bob movie when Jay’s daughter Logan was 18, and she could play Harley’s daughter in the movie. Harley played Jay’s daughter in Jay and Silent Bob Reboot, so Logan would play Jay’s granddaughter, and we thought that would be f—ed up. But Mewes was just like, ‘So I’ve got to wait ten years to do another movie?’ So I was like, ‘I guess you’re right,’ so I started thinking about this thing and started writing it, and I f—ing absolutely love it. I’m writing it in the way that I wrote Red State….anytime I know where the movie’s going, that means the audience knows where the movie’s going, and since it’s a Jay and Silent Bob movie, and…I dunno, the 18th…probably the audience knows where a lot of it’s going to go. Any time I feel that way, I just turn the tables and write something completely different. Any time I know what the punchline is, I’m forcing myself to find a different punchline to undercut it and stuff. So I’m using it as an exercise to sharpen the comedic knives, if you will.”

Jay and Silent Bob first appeared in 1994’s Clerks, meaning that Smith is celebrating their 30th anniversary this year. That landmark is doubly special because while distributors may control certain of Smith’s movies, he continues to own the characters of the View Askewniverse (the shared universe in which Jay and Bob are anchor beings). That means he has been able to celebrate 30 years of Jay and Bob at his comic shop (Jay & Silent Bob’s Secret Stash) and theater (Smodcastle Cinemas) all year.

Jay and Bob have appeared in eight live-action movies (Clerks, Mallrats, Chasing Amy, Dogma, Jay & Silent Bob Strike Back, Clerks II, Jay & Silent Bob Reboot, and Clerks III) directed by Smith, an animated movie and animated series, as well as in a smattering of cameos in movies and TV shows including Scream 3.

No word yet on exactly when or where the movie is filming, outside of “later this year.” Smith has filmed movies in New Jersey, Los Angeles, and Louisiana, among other locations.