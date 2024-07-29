Kevin Smith’s The 4:30 Movie Trailer Released Online

Kevin Smith has released the theatrical trailer for his upcoming film, The 4:30 Movie. Set in 1986, Smith’s movie is an R-rated, fictionalized retelling of some of the antics he and his friends used to get up to, in and around his childhood movie theater. Smith, now part-owner of the theater in question, filmed most of the movie there, and announced on Instagram that he plans to host the film’s premiere there as well. Besides sharing a first look at the movie poster, Smith shared the first trailer for the movie during his Hall H panel at San Diego Comic Con on Saturday, promising at the time that it would release today.

Tickets for the premiere are on sale now at Smodcastle’s website (heads up: it’s premiere-style pricing). It will take place at the Smodcastle Cinemas in New Jersey, and serve as a fundraiser for the theater. Since the theater is registered as a 501C(3) charity, tickets can be considered a charitable donation.

In the trailer (and theatrical poster), actor Nick Cirillo is wearing an Atlantic Cinemas t-shirt, showing off the logo that the movie theater had prior to Smith’s Smodcastle-branded takeover in 2022. that rebrand gets reversed in one of the first shots of the trailer.

“The day we bought Smodcastle Cinemas, I not only reclaimed an integral piece of my childhood, I also suddenly had access to a visually interesting and cost-free movie location!” Smith said in a statement. “So I started writing a personal paean to the past for us ’70s and ’80s kids — the pre-information generation who grew up without the internet, when romance and relationships required mujch more than a swipe to get started, and the idea of asking out someone you had a crush on was as terrifying as the looming threat of nuclear war.”

Here’s the official synopsis for the film:

Set in the summer of 1986, The 4:30 Movie is a coming-of-age story about three sixteen year old friends (played by Austin Zajur, Nicholas Cirillo and Reed Northrup) who spend their Saturdays sneaking into movies at the local multiplex. But when one of the guys also invites the girl of his dreams (Siena Agudong) to see the latest comedy, each of the teens will learn something serious about life and love before the credits roll.

The cast features an all-star ensemble that includes Ken Jeong, Sam Richardson, Genesis Rodriguez, Justin Long, Jason Lee, Rachel Dratch, Kate Micucci, Adam Pally, Harley Quinn Smith, and Method Man.

The film is produced by Liz Destro, Josh Bachove, and Jordan Monsanto. Executive producers include Bill Bromiley and Shanan Becker.

The 4:30 Movie will be in theaters on September 13rd.