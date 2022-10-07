Kevin Smith Reviews Werewolf by Night: "More of This Marvel"

Werewolf by Night was released on the Disney+ streaming service this weekend, and everyone has been praising Marvel Studios' bold take on old school horror films. The special presentation was directed by composer Michael Giacchino and stars Gael Garcia Bernal as the titular character and Laura Donnelly as Elsa Bloodstone, with both giving some of the best performances for a Marvel project. Werewolf by Night is currently sitting at a whooping 91% with critics and 93% with the audience on Rotten Tomatoes, but there's one fan whose review should be set a part from the rest– Kevin Smith. Smith usually gives his thoughts on all superhero projects to come out and sometimes cries at how good they are but now the actor / director is describing his experience watching the special presentation. Smith revealed that he loves Werewolf by Night and that the studio should definitely make "more of this".

"I watched Werewolf by Night, Mark. We got to watch this glorious black and white vision on the big screen on Friday night at like 11 o'clock," Smith said during the latest Fatman Beyond. "And it's not a movie. It's like an hour-long special and boy did it deliver. It was so fun so beautiful who knew?"

Marvel Studios unveiled their plans for the next three years with two new Avengers movies being announced. Avengers: The Kang Dynasty and Avengers: Secret Wars will both make their way into theaters in 2025. This may seem like it's pretty far away, but Marvel is known for teasing their upcoming films with post-credit scenes. But, it seems like they might be doing it differently this time around. During a new interview with ComicBook.com, Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige reveals how the post-credits scenes could build towards the next two Avengers films.

"The truth is, all of the tags are never just about the future. There are tags that are eating shwarma, Captain America saying you know you gotta learn patience, sometimes, you know, you wait for something that's not worth it. So they are always fun for us," Feige told us. "We don't want everything to feel the same. So some of the tags will connect and some of them won't. Some of the films and shows will connect; some of them won't. I think it's just as important that we can have standalone introductory stories like Ms. Marvel, like Moon Knight, in addition to things that interconnect and build towards the larger story. A lot of what we've been doing has been building to this larger story, obviously with The Kang Dynasty and the Multiverse Saga, and now I think people will, I hope, come along for the ride. Both where it's you're on the express train to the finale, also when it's fun, as many of our Phase 1, 2 and 3 films were."

