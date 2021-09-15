Kevin Smith’s Secret Stash: New “Comprehensive Coffee Table Book” Showcases Director’s Work

Kevin Smith is a creative with many projects under his belt. Not only has he helmed many successful feature films and episodes of television, but he also has multiple podcasts, his own comic book shop, an ongoing restaurant pop-up, and more. Recently, Smith wrapped production on the long-waited Clerks III, and that’s not the only new thing fans have to look forward to. Smith took to Instagram yesterday to reveal the release of Kevin Smith’s Secret Stash, a new coffee table book about his work.

“Book ’em, Kev-o! KEVIN SMITH’S SECRET STASH, the comprehensive coffee table book about me and my work, was published today by @insighteditions! This tome is thick as dick and heavy as Hell: if you drop it on someone’s head, you might kill them with Kev, it’s so packed with pics, my words, and lots of overly-kind tributes by @jaymewes, @benaffleck, @sethrogen, @harleyquinnsmith, @briancohalloran, @shannonelizabeth, @jjabramsofficial, @hamillhimself, and @jenschwalbach, just to name-drop a few! Anything you ever wanted to know about me and my goofy-ass career is in this Secret Stash, including some new stories and trivia never before shared! Many thanks to Chris Prince at #insighteditions, who not only interviewed over the course of 20 hours, he transcribed it all and shaped it into this big-ass book! Get your copy from @amazon at the link in my bio,” Smith wrote. You can check out a video of him showcasing the book below:

Videos by ComicBook.com

Lately, Smith has also been sharing some fun behind-the-scenes content from Clerks III. Fans have gotten a glimpse of the returning Clerks II cast and Smith has teased the return of some classic Clerks locations like Mooby’s and RTS Video. The director is paying homage to his 1994 film in various ways, including reviving old sets and costumes.

“There’s a saying from the Tao that goes something like ‘To be great is to go on. To go on is to go far. To go far is to return.’ Thanks to Lionsgate, we get to return to where it all started with almost the whole cast that started it all,” Smith said in a statement when the film was announced. “And for the first time since the first time we ever made a movie in 1993, we’re shooting the entire flick on location in New Jersey, as an ode to both the enduring allure of cinema and the resourcefulness and lunacy of its storytellers. Years ago, Dante and Randal made me a filmmaker – so now it’s time I return the favor.”

There is no official release date yet for Clerks III. Kevin Smith’s Secret Stash is available for purchase on Amazon.

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.