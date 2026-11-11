Lanterns Showrunner Refutes Claims That Season 2 Isn’t Happening, “Nothing’s Cancelled”

Does anybody actually know what’s happening with Lanterns? After James Gunn and Peter Safran were fired as heads of DC Studios on Monday, Variety initially reported that HBO’s Green Lantern team-up show would not be renewed. Warner Bros. later corrected everyone that, more specifically, the show “has yet to be renewed.” That wording suggested that perhaps the studio read the room and were rethinking their strategy. Now, however, we have a specific perspective: that of Chris Cantwell, who was specifically hired to write and executive produce a potential second season. In a post on Bluesky, he wrote, simply, “Nothing’s cancelled. Calm down.” This was intended to clarify a previous post in which he said he hadn’t heard anything.

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Dear Internet:I haven’t heard a fucking thing.People sometimes wonder what future seasons of Halt and Catch Fire would’ve been.They would’ve arrived at social media and AI and the characters would’ve killed themselves. — Chris Cantwell (@ifyoucantwell.bsky.social) 2026-11-11T01:45:06.211Z

Fans have been worried ever since new DC Studios head Jeremy Latcham said his rule for superhero movies was to think about whether or not his grandmother would like it. As Latcham is a traditional Christian, one might assume his grandmother to be stereotypically culturally conservative, averse to swearing and too much violence. That said, we don’t know his grandmother. If she enjoys True Detective, as many do, Lanterns might be fine.

If DC Reboots, They May Want Hal Jordan Back

IMAGE COURTESY OF HBO

Lanterns made the controversial call to kill Hal Jordan, the character probably most identified with the Green Lantern identity. The show, in addition to telling its own story, specifically set up the way that both John Stewart and Guy Gardner could be Green Lanterns in the DCU moving forward, with Stewart taking over Earth specifically and letting Guy keep the rest of the sector. Since the change in leadership, however, we’ve heard that Skydance’s David Ellison wants DC to focus on big-name heroes, rather than the likes of Creature Commandos or Peacemaker. For a generation or so, Jordan was the big-name Green Lantern. The Justice League animated series gave Stewart a big push, but older fans are still more Team Hal.

If Ellison wants a Justice League movie sooner than later, and plans to clear the slate, Hal could be recast and Lanterns left in its own continuity. On the other hand, if Man of Tomorrow indeed debuts Wonder Woman, while definitely having Hawkgirl and John Stewart, it’s more than halfway to the animated Justice League roster anyway. All that’s left is Martian Manhunter, and a new Flash and Batman. As for Hal being dead, any death can be reversed in comics. An easy and obvious way would be to have him resurrected as the villain Parallax, or as a Black Lantern.

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In the meantime, Lanterns remains Schrodinger’s superhero show — both canceled and not-canceled until we hear more. We are all in the hands of Jeremy Latcham’s grandmother, a figure who, incidentally, didn’t stop Latcham from hiring James Gunn to make Guardians of the Galaxy, which had sex jokes and toilet humor. HBO’s a little harder-edged, but at least until it’s subsumed by Paramount+, it has the aura of prestige TV. If that Sunday night slot is good enough for The Last of Us, Game of Thrones, and Pennywise, it’s surely acceptable for DC. Stay tuned.

Do you want to see more Lanterns, or did it complete the story arc for you in satisfactory fashion? In brightest day, in this very moment, leave us your thoughts, below in a comment.