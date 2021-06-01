LEGO Harry Potter Summer 2021 Sets Are On Sale Now

LEGO’s second wave of Harry Potter sets for 2021 include eight new additions – six of which include a LEGO Harry Potter 20th anniversary golden minifigure. There are also 16 collectible Wizard Card 2×2 tiles scattered throughout. The wave even includes the first super-sized, brick-built minfigure set. Many of these sets became available to pre-order today, June 1st, alongside a ton of other LEGO releases.

Given that this Harry Potter wave is all over the place with regard to the addition of 20th anniversary golden minifigures, Wizard Cards, and pre-order dates, let’s kick things off with a quick reference guide. Below you’ll find a listing for each of the new sets complete with details on the additions (where applicable), price, and pre-orders.

In the gallery below you’ll find an image of each of the new Harry Potter sets along with an official description.

Harry Potter & Hermione Granger

“Kids can maximize the magical fun with these brick-built Harry Potter and Hermione Granger models. Both figures stand 10 in. (26 cm) tall and possess all the adjustability of the smaller LEGO minifigures: movable hand, leg and hip joints, plus a rotatable head for the Harry Potter figure. Harry has a removable, fabric robe and both models carry brick-built wands to help inspire magical stories for kids to play out. When the action stops, kids can put the 2 Hogwarts friends into a pose to create an amazing ‘Harry and Hermione’ display for their room. Individual sets of building instructions allow 2 builders to share the fun together.”

Fawkes, Dumbledore’s Phoenix



“This 597-piece, brick-built model recreates the fiery feathers, powerful beak and graceful flight of Fawkes the phoenix. The model is not only rewarding to build and impressive to display – it also features realistically jointed wings that move. Kids simply turn the handle at the rear to make the articulated wings flap gracefully up and down, displaying Fawkes’ full wingspan of over 14 in. (35 cm). The collectible model stands on a sturdy base and is accompanied by an Albus Dumbledore LEGO minifigure alongside a smaller Fawkes figure.”

Hogwarts Wizard’s Chess

“This fascinating chess set provides young witches and wizards with 2 ways to play and stretch their imaginations. It’s an enchanting introduction to the wonderful game of chess, and it’s an authentic recreation of one of the most memorable scenes in Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone. Kids are sure to be captivated for hours on end – whether they are enjoying a game of chess or role-playing endless adventures with characters from the magical movies. The set includes Harry Potter, Hermione Granger and Ron Weasley minifigures to inspire kids’ creative enjoyment. To celebrate 20 years of magic with LEGO Harry Potter, the set also includes an exclusive, golden Professor Severus Snape minifigure and 3 random wizard card tiles for kids to collect.”

Hogwarts: Polyjuice Potion Mistake

“Young witches and wizards join Harry Potter, Ron Weasley and Hermione Granger as they brew powerful Polyjuice potion. Drinking it transforms the characters into Vincent Crabbe and Gregory Goyle, which kids achieve by turning the minifigures’ heads to reveal an alternative face and adding a different hairpiece. The magic can go awry, however, such as when Hermione transforms into a cat! There are other surprises too: an exclusive, golden, anniversary Harry Potter minifigure; 2 random wizard card tiles to collect; and a secret tunnel beneath the sink. When this set is combined with LEGO Harry Potter Hogwarts Chamber of Secrets (76389), the secret tunnel connects the 2 rooms, expanding the play possibilities even further. This magical, modular system lets kids continue adding rooms to create an entire Hogwarts Castle model.”

Hogwarts: First Flying Lesson

“A levitating broom function lets kids play out the famous flying-lesson scene from Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone™ and enjoy endless other airborne adventures. Kids operate 3 long, transparent levers to raise the minifigures – Madam Hooch, Draco Malfoy and Neville Longbottom (with his precious Remembrall) – into the air on their broomsticks. The model separates into 5 rearrangeable modules, including a Quidditch trophy room and storage room with equipment kids can use to practice the legendary flying sport of witches and wizards. There are other surprises too: an exclusive, golden, anniversary Professor Quirrell minifigure, 2 random wizard card tiles, plus the chance to add more rooms and build an entire Hogwarts Castle model.”

Hogwarts: Fluffy Encounter

“Put Harry Potter magic into kids’ hands with 3 popular minifigures – Harry Potter, Ron Weasley and Hermione Granger – and Fluffy, the giant, 3-headed Hogwarts dog. Fluffy’s legs can be placed into a range of positions and each of the 3 movable heads shows a different expression. The set comprises 5 separate modules that connect in a variety of ways: a large room with a trap door; magic-practice room; rooftop; balcony room; and a room containing the tangled tentacles of the Devil’s Snare plant. There are other surprises too: an exclusive, golden, anniversary Hermione Granger minifigure, 2 random wizard card tiles, and the chance to add more rooms to create an entire Hogwarts Castle model.”

Hogsmeade Village Visit

“The snow-covered Hogsmeade village is a richly detailed, play-and-display set that includes 6 minifigures – Harry Potter, Dean Thomas, Professor McGonagall, Madam Rosmerta, Mr. Flume and Mrs. Flume – plus a host of cool features, furniture and accessories that will inspire children to recreate movie scenes and dream up adventures of their own. There are 2-story, buildable recreations of Honeydukes candy store and The Three Broomsticks pub, providing a variety of engaging play opportunities both front and rear. 3 smaller outdoor builds provide further inspiration for imaginative play. The set also includes collectible extras: an exclusive, golden, anniversary Ron Weasley minifigure and 4 random wizard card tiles!”

Hogwarts Chamber of Secrets

“This versatile set includes well-known rooms, enchanting features and familiar characters from the Harry Potter movies. The Great Hall contains 2 long tables, Dumbledore’s golden-owl lectern and authentic accessories, such as the sorting hat. Just like in the movies, the Chamber of Secrets has an iconic circular entrance and a large statue with an opening mouth, which reveals a corridor from where the Basilisk snake enters the room. 10 minifigures are included to inspire imaginative play-and-display possibilities: Harry Potter, Ginny Weasley, Tom Riddle, Colin Creevey, Justin Finch-Fletchley, Luna Lovegood, Gilderoy Lockhart, Albus Dumbledore, Professor Sinistra and Nearly Headless Nick. There are collectible treats too: an exclusive, golden, anniversary Voldemort minifigure and 6 random wizard card tiles.”

