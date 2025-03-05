Nearly the Entire Leprechaun Franchise Is Streaming in One Place for St. Patrick’s Day

Horror fans looking for themed movie marathons this St. Patrick’s Day are in luck as seven of the eight Leprechaun films have found their way to Peacock’s streaming library just in time for the holiday. The NBCUniversal platform now hosts almost the entire saga of the murderous, gold-obsessed creature, spanning from the 1993 original starring Warwick Davis and a pre-Friends Jennifer Aniston through the franchise’s various incarnations. The only film missing from Peacock’s collection is 2018’s Leprechaun Returns, which served as a direct sequel to the original movie but featured Linden Porco replacing Davis in the titular role. This streaming consolidation offers fans a rare opportunity to experience the evolution of one of horror’s most distinctive franchises in a single location, from its theatrical beginnings to its direct-to-video heyday, just in time for the March 17th celebration.

The Leprechaun series has established itself as one of horror’s most enduring cult franchises despite – or perhaps because of – its increasingly outlandish premises. The original film introduced audiences to the vengeful leprechaun, who terrorizes a family he believes has stolen his pot of gold. While initially receiving lukewarm critical reception upon release, the film’s blend of horror and dark comedy resonated with audiences enough to spawn a sequel. Director Mark Jones, who helmed the original film, has often credited the Leprechaun‘s success to its lighter approach. “I think part of it was we didn’t try to take ourselves too seriously,” Jones told ComicBook in a 2023 interview. “I just didn’t want another direct-to-video, ’90s slasher movie.”

After Leprechaun 2 underperformed in theaters, the franchise pivoted to the direct-to-video market, where it found its niche. The subsequent installments took the diminutive villain to increasingly bizarre settings, including Las Vegas in Leprechaun 3, outer space in Leprechaun 4: In Space, and urban settings in both Leprechaun in the Hood and Leprechaun: Back 2 tha Hood – the latter two featuring encounters with Ice-T and a magic flute that controls minds. The franchise attempted a reboot with 2014’s Leprechaun: Origins, which starred WWE performer Dylan “Hornswoggle” Postl and took a more straightforward horror approach, abandoning much of the humor that defined the earlier entries. The most recent installment, Leprechaun Returns, returned to the franchise’s roots as a direct sequel to the original film.

From Slasher Trend to Cultural Phenomenon: The Unlikely Legacy of Leprechaun

The Leprechaun franchise emerged in the early 1990s when the slasher boom was fading and the direct-to-video market began reshaping low-budget filmmaking. What started as a modest $900,000 production has evolved into an eight-film franchise spanning three decades and multiple media landscapes. Davis’ portrayal of the titular character proved foundational to this longevity, creating a villain who borrowed from traditional horror archetypes and Irish folklore while introducing an element of black comedy that distinguished the series from contemporaries like Child’s Play and Puppet Master.

The franchise’s attempts at reinvention have produced mixed results. The 2014 reboot Leprechaun: Origins represented a conscious attempt to capitalize on the “gritty reboot” trend. However, its failure with both critics and fans demonstrated the risks of abandoning established tone. Original Leprechaun director Jones criticized this approach, noting, “For some reason, TriMark always wanted a straight horror thing, and I said, ‘You’re missing the humor.’” The more faithful 2018 direct sequel Leprechaun Returns fared better critically but still struggled to recapture the series’ audience.

The upcoming Leprechaun reboot from director Felipe Vargas represents the latest attempt to balance the franchise’s established identity with contemporary horror sensibilities. Rather than rejecting the series’ campier elements, Vargas has emphasized practical effects and the original’s horror-comedy balance, telling interviewers: “We’re going back to a lot of the roots of Leprechaun in a lot of different ways.” Hopefully, the new Leprechaun will deliver the chaotic horror we love about the franchise.

All Leprechaun films except Leprechaun Returns are currently streaming on Peacock.

