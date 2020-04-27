Liam and Chris Hemsworth Are Finally Planning to Do a Movie Together

✖

Over the past decade or so, the Hemsworth brothers have become one of the most notable families in Hollywood. Between Chris Hemsworth starring as Thor in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Liam Hemsworth appearing in The Hunger Games and The Expendables franchises, and Luke Hemsworth appearing on Westworld, audience members have gotten pretty well-acquainted with the family, even as they've very rarely shared the screen together. According to new comments from Liam, it seems like that could soon change. As Hemsworth recently revealed in an interview with Men's Health, he and Chris currently have plans to star in "a big action-comedy" together in the near future.

"I really look up to my brother Chris," Hemsworth revealed. "I’ve worked with a lot of people that have been in really great positions in the past 11 years, and Chris has a stronger work ethic than most. He’s so focused. I’m thankful that I have him and am able to use his resources and his knowledge. I call him all the time about scripts and get his opinion. “Should I do this? Should I do that?” We’re looking to do a film this year together, which is like a big action-comedy thing."

While there's no telling exactly what that project could entail, the idea of two of the Hemsworths starring in a film together is certainly exciting. Chris and Luke did technically appear in Thor: Ragnarok together, with Luke cameoing as an actor playing Chris' Thor in an in-universe play of Thor: The Dark World.

Interestingly enough, Liam was initially in the running to portray Marvel's God of Thunder, and even did a screen test as the character. While Chris ultimately got the role, Liam has spoken candidly about almost getting the part.

"I had a really naive confidence. I got flown over to do a screen test for Thor. So I had some confidence, and I was doing auditions as much as I could," Hemsworth explained. "I was cast in the first Expendables film, and then the script got rewritten and they cut me out of it. My parents always said, “Have a backup plan.” Somewhere in the back of my mind, I was like, “I’ve probably got to do a trade, be a builder or landscaper.” But also, I was like, “I’m going to make this happen.” And acting was what I set my mind on."

Are you excited to see Liam and Chris Hemsworth in a movie together? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

