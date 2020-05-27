Logan: James Mangold Shares Concept Art Ahead of Quarantine Watch Party

✖

On Wednesday night, James Mangold is joining ComicBook.com's Quarantine Watch Party of Logan where he will be interacting with fans throughout, sharing intel from behind the scenes and never before seen photos. To prepare for the event, Mangold took to Twitter to share some concept art from the early days of developing the final X-Men movie to star Hugh Jackman. The art is by Francois Arduoy and Shae Shatz, seeing Logan standing beside his futuristic limo as a few rays of light illuminate the area. It's the first of many new pieces of content which fans will get a chance to see on Wednesday!

"In many ways it was about the freedom that Wolverine bought me," Mangold told ComicBook.com about choosing to make the film. "The desire for the studio to make another Wolverine movie, Hugh's own resolve to make a final Wolverine movie, not thinking of, if there was going to be one more it would be his last. And my own feeling that I really didn't want to do a movie like that again, if I didn't have a greater sense of freedom to do what felt like I was missing when I saw these films. When I saw what had become its own genre as it were, of superhero or comic book movies, as they're called. I don't really think of it as a genre. I think it's, but to the degree that we've had a lot of those movies the last couple decades, I've felt like a lot of them are doing the same thing over and over again. And it was not interesting to me to do that."

Check out the concept art in the tweet below!

Tonight. 9pm ET. I'll be watching #Logan w/ you for the 1st time in a few years w/ https://t.co/zKyTOFa2QV... Tweet questions & comments using #QuarantineWatchParty & our twitter handles, including @comicbook. As a preview, here's concept art from Prod Designer @audouy for sc 1. pic.twitter.com/qFYr4YOL6K — Mangold (@mang0ld) May 27, 2020

Killing off Logan was not exactly a difficult choice for Mangold with this movie. However, seeing Jackman return to the role would surprise him.

"I'd be startled that Hugh was strapping it on again," he said. "The thing that I always want to know when I hear this is obviously, on the web, everyone trades in rumors. So the nugget or the headline becomes the clickbait in the trade so that it would be, Downey's back or Jackman's back would be the headline, which people would then debate. What I'd be curious about if any one of these things happened would be, what are they doing with it? Meaning, I would have no qualm about it if someone had a good idea. If it's basically, I ran out of money and I needed a big paycheck, and I'm doing an empty film that cheapens the quality of the previous. Well, that would be its own sadness."

The Quarantine Watch Party of Logan begins at 9pm ET on Wednesday, May 27!

