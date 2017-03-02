Logan's Dafne Keen Says Deadpool 3 News Gives Her Hope for MCU Appearance

✖

As we know, before 20th Century Fox was absorbed by The Walt Disney Company the studio had been considering a spin-off to Dafne Keen's X-23 character from 2017's Logan. Sadly, it seems like those plans will have been dissolved after 20th Century's absorption and the return of their Marvel characters to Marvel Studios and Kevin Feige. Hope is potentially not lose though as it was revealed earlier this year that Marvel Studios is gearing up for a third Deadpool movie starring Ryan Reynolds, and Keen herself has taken that as a sign of hope that she might be able to appear as Laura once again on the big screen.

"I'm 100 percent hopeful. I'm trying not to get my hopes up too high in case it doesn't happen, but I really do hope it does because I loved playing Laura," Keen told Looper about a potential return as X-23. "She holds a very special place in my heart and she's an incredible character. And to be fair, the whole Deadpool 3 situation really, really made me happy because, obviously when Disney bought Fox, I suspected they weren't going to do any more R-rated films, but then greenlighting Deadpool is a great sign for other R-rated movies."

Keen's portrayal of Laura in the film drew critical acclaim and during ComicBook.com's Quarantine Watch Party of the X-Men movie in May, director James Mangold and star Jackman both had nothing but praise for Keen.

“There's no way this film works w/o the remarkable Daphne Keen. By the film's 2nd half, the tables have turned & she is carrying the entire movie as Logan has retreated in sickness & self doubt. & of course, she holds the final frame," Mangold wrote.

Jackman said that he knew Keen was perfect for Laura when she punched him during auditions.

“When [Mangold] came up [with] the character of Laura, and that the movie was in essence about family we were worried about finding the right fit. Until we met [Keen]. The first day we auditioned her ... she punched me in the arm so hard, I was literally bruised the next day. Hired,” Jackman wrote.

As for Deadpool, Reynolds and Disney have tapped sisters Wendy Molyneaux and Lizzie Molyneaux-Loeglin to write Deadpool 3. While they may not be household names just yet, the Molyneaux sisters are writers on the rise, having worked on Bob's Burgers for several years. Their new series, The Great North, is set to premiere on FOX in 2021 and has already been renewed for a second season.