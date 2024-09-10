Lord of the Rings Star Ian McKellen Explains Why Hunt For Gollum Could Recast Gandalf

Lord of the Rings: The Hunt for Gollum producers want Ian McKellen to return as Gandalf, but the veteran actor isn't counting out the part being recast.

Lord of the Rings star Ian McKellen has been getting a lot of hype over his possible (probable?) return as Gandalf in the next Lord of the Rings movies, which will begin with The Hunt for Gollum. The veteran actor has already revealed that producers (like Peter Jackson, Fran Walsh and Philippa Boyens) have approached him about returning – but there has been a major caveat. McKellen has made it clear that development on The Hunt of Gollum is still in the very early stages, and that he's just hoping to be alive and active enough to do the film(s).

At the age of 85, McKellen has every reasonable right to look at time as being the most precious commodity there is – but not one that can be relied upon. The actor has outright said that a major condition for his Gandalf return is "If I'm alive." In his latest interview, McKellen goes so far as to suggest that it wouldn't be the biggest crime in the world if Lord of the Rings: The Hunt for Gollum has to recast Gandalf:

"Well all I know is the called me up and said these films were going to happen. They're mainly going to be about Gollum. Andy Serkis who played Gollum is going to direct. And there will be a script arriving some time in the new year – that's next year. Then I'll judge whether I want to go back [laughs]."

McKellen was quick to add that his still very much committed to Lord of the Rings, saying "I would: I would love to go back to New Zealand, number one. I also don't like the idea of anybody else playing Gandalf."

(Photo: New Line Cinema)

When the hosts of This Morning (UK) declared that no one else could play Gandalf, McKellen was quick to point out that no long-bearded wizard is completely indispensable: "Don't forget there were two Dumbledores."

Ian McKellen was of course referencing the Harry Potter movies. Actor Richard Harris started off in the role of Albus Dumbledore for the first two films, Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone, and Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets. However, Harris suffered a major health decline after the second film and eventually passed away from Hodgkin's lymphoma at the age of 72. Actor Michael Gambon stepped up to replace Harris as Dumbledore in the remaining 6 films.

The hosts of This Morning tried to argue that Richard Harris died, but McKellen is still very much alive. While that's true, McKellen at least seems to be cognizant that the role of Gandalf could (will?) continue beyond him.

Lord of the Rings: The Hunt for Gollum is in development.