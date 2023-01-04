M. Night Shyamalan Opens Up About Staying in Touch With Bruce Willis Since His Retirement From Acting

M. Night Shyamalan shared if he's been in touch with Bruce Willis since the star retired from acting. The entertainment world was shocked when the actor decided to step away from Hollywood recently. Comicbook.com's Chris Killian spoke to the director about their bond and the protective nature of their relationship. For Shyamalan, it's clear that the experience working on The Sixth Sense with Willis was important to his career. In his view, the older actor paved the way for everything else that came afterward. So, the loyalty between the two is absolutely understandable. Aphasia is a serious diagnosis and the star's family has been taking good care of him. Still, a lot of fans are sad about the loss of speech and difficulties that the Willis family is facing right now with their loved one. However, the memories of all of his previous work endure through both the movies themselves and comments like this from one of his friends.

"Oh yeah, we keep in touch. Such a sweet guy. He'll always bee a big brother. Like literally a big brother," Shyamalan said. "He was the one who stood up for me. Really supported me and allowed me to try different things. If he wasn't there, maybe they wouldn't have allowed me to figure this out. Figure out what is the balance between this genre and these emotions that I'm interested in."

What's Been Going On With Bruce Willis

His daughter Rumer posted about the aphasia diagnosis on Instagram, and that's where a lot of fans discovered his condition. Luckily, his family has been there every step of the way as they navigate this stage of Willis' life. There have been reports that his likeness was sold to help manage money problems. But, they proved to be basically untrue. The star took a lot of roles later in life as viewers wondered about the projects he was choosing. But, the decisions are now informed by the news of his health situation. Working probably helped in dealing with whatever was going on at that time.

"To Bruce's amazing supporters, as a family we wanted to share that our beloved Bruce has been experiencing some health issues and has recently been diagnosed with aphasia, which is impacting his cognitive abilities. As a result of this and with much consideration Bruce is stepping away from the career that has meant so much to him," the post said. "This is a really challenging time for our family and we are so appreciative of your continued love, compassion, and support. We are moving through this as a strong family unit, and wanted to bring his fans in because we know how much he means to you, as you do to him. As Bruce always says, 'Live it up' and together we plan to do just that. Love, Emma, Demi, Rumer, Scout, Tallulah, Mabel, & Evelyn."

