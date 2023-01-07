M3GAN Can't Top Avatar: The Way of Water In Opening Weekend at the Box Office

While unable to top Avatar: The Way of Water, which continues to top the box office, M3GAN is off to a strong start in its opening weekend. The new horror film from James Wan will $27.5 million over the weekend,n including $11.7 million on Friday. Avatar: The Way of Water continues to dominate with at least $38 million in its fourth weekend, leading to a domestic box office total of up to $515 million. M3GAN has been well-received by critics, with a high Rotten Tomatoes score and a consensus that reads, "Unapologetically silly and all the more entertaining for it, M3GAN is the rare horror-comedy that delivers chuckles as effortlessly as chills." ComicBook.com's Patrick Cavanaugh gave it a more middle 3-out-of-5 star review. He writes:

"M3GAN remains an enigmatic experience, as it feels both like a killer doll movie and also a killer child movie, given the physical stature of the titular killer. Her physicality and body language are inherently creepy, so with this specific subgenre being relegated to the backburner or straight-to-streaming releases for years, it's at least refreshing to see something this weird for the horror realm earning a major release. January is often known to be a dumping ground for horror, with M3GAN absolutely bucking that trend and offering audiences something that is genuinely entertaining, even if its horrors and humor are sure to land with mixed reactions. The movie might not do anything new for the subgenre, but even bringing these concepts back in a big way, especially given the disappointments of the 2019 Child's Play reboot, is worth celebrating. Then again, seeing the ways in which Chucky on SYFY is breaking new ground not only for the killer doll tropes, but horror storytelling in general, makes M3GAN feel like it missed some opportunities. If anything, we're hoping that this is merely M3GAN 1.0 and, whether it's in this universe proper or in the hands of new filmmakers whose first introduction to killer dolls is this film, this is just the beginning of some much-needed upgrades to the concept."

Puss in Boots, A Man Called Otto, and Black Panther: Wakanda Forever complete this week's top five at the box office. The full list of the top 10 films at the box office this weekend is in the works.