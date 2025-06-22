M3GAN Fans Need to Watch This Twisted Horror Movie (And It’s Streaming Free)

So, you’re a fan of M3GAN. Perhaps you connected with the picture’s admittedly over-the-top narrative or the bevy of creative kills contained within. There’s plenty to appreciate about this campy horror thriller, not the least of which is the competent direction by Kiwi filmmaker Gerard Johnstone. Speaking of Johnstone, he just so happens to have another standout horror effort under his belt that lacks the name recognition of his breakout hit. That is by no means, however, indicative of the quality of the film in question. As for the film in question, we’re talking about the outlandish 2014 horror comedy Housebound.

We are pleased to report that Housebound is available to stream via several different platforms, including Tubi, Pluto, Sling, The Roku Channel, Philo, and Plex.

Housebound Is a Zany Horror Comedy Ready for Rediscovery

Although Housebound had a brief moment in the sun when it played the festival circuit (including Fantastic Fest) in 2014, this quirky effort never quite caught on with the masses. Around the time Housebound bowed for Stateside audiences, the picture garnered positive press via a handful of genre-focused outlets but eventually faded into obscurity shortly thereafter.

It’s a true shame that Housebound doesn’t have a larger fanbase. After all, it’s a brilliant, self-contained horror film with colorful characters, ample surprises, and a wild twist ending that few will see coming in advance. The picture’s finale resonates with fans in large part for the way it slyly subverts expectations. Yet, in hindsight, we can see that everything is well-justified within the narrative, which gives us the chance to mine for missed clues upon a repeat visit.

Writer/director Johnstone scripts the characters within as comically self-deprecating, their dynamic is likely to appeal to anyone who appreciates British humor, which has a lot of parallels to Kiwi culture. The dialogue is funny, often heartfelt, and always well-delivered.

Effectively walking the balance between horror and comedy is no small feat. Many horror comedies excel at either horror or comedy, but precious few successfully deliver on both fronts. Housebound is the rare example of a feature that walks the line between funny and scary without ever tipping the scales too far in one direction. The flick delivers laugh-out-loud gags one minute and moments of sheer terror the next.

The ever-present chuckles and chills are stitched together with a central narrative that serves up plenty of heartfelt exchanges. At the center of them all is Kylie (Morgana O’Reilly), a young woman who can’t seem to stay on the straight and narrow. We catch up with her as she (quite reluctantly) moves back in with her well-meaning mother, Miriam (Rima Te Wiata), and her stepdad, Graeme (Ross Harper), to serve out a house arrest sentence. Kylie’s return home takes a series of unforeseen turns when she finds herself compelled to investigate what she suspects is a series of supernatural goings-on in her childhood home.

We won’t reveal any more about what Kylie finds or where her investigation ultimately leads so as to ensure you get the most out of your viewing experience. With that said, there are plenty of silly, spooky, and surprising developments in store for you when you endeavor to seek out Housebound for yourself.

Although we have opted not to go too deep into some of the finer points of the narrative to avoid spoiling some of the surprises, we can safely reveal that the film has plenty of heartfelt exchanges at its core. The relationship between Kylie and Miriam is initially badly strained, with Kylie coming across as a bit of a monster, but we begin to see a much softer side of her emerge as her story progresses. She transitions from anything but accessible to an almost relatable lead by the time the credits roll.

On the whole, Housebound is a charming and outlandish horror comedy from the director of M3GAN that deftly delivers chuckles and chills in equal measure. The picture features a great core cast of characters along with a series of twists that will almost certainly upend your expectations. What’s more, you can find the flick streaming on a variety of ad-supported VOD platforms!

Have you seen Housebound? If so, make sure to take to the comments section to let us know what you liked (or didn’t like) about the film.