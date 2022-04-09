Major Netflix Movie Falls From Top 10 After One Week

If you pay attention to the Netflix Top 10 lists at all there’s one major trend that is near bulletproof, whatever new original movie from the streamer is released will capture audience’s attention for quite sometime. Take The Adam Project for example, though the film debuted on March 11, it’s still on the Top 10 movies on Netflix in the United States. The latest major movie to be released by the streamer has been the exception that proves the rule as Judd Apatow’s The Bubble has sunk like a stone and fallen out of the Top 10 after just a week of release.

Since premiering the highest that The Bubble has ever charted on the Netflix Top 10 movies was the #3 position, which it held for about five days before slipping down the ranks and then falling out of the top 10 completely. For comparison’s sake, Academy Award nominee Don’t Look Up debuted on Christmas Eve and stayed in the Top 10 movies through the beginning of February, while the Kevin James-comedy Home Team debuted on January 28 and remained in the Top 10 through March 1. Even the new Texas Chainsaw Massacre, which was even more reviled than was in the Netflix Top 10 movies for two weeks.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Suffice to say the drop off that The Bubble has sustained in Netflix’s users isn’t the best sign for the film, and the reactions to the film that you can see below say a lot about what viewers think of it.

So bad

I watched the first 5 minutes of The Bubble and it was so bad it made me want to cancel the Netflix subscription that I don't even pay for. — Monkeys Might Puke! Wishlist Deadly Footprints now (@SleazyDanLester) April 8, 2022

-7 out of 10

https://twitter.com/Its_her_tmac/status/1512583631507804166

I cannot remember being this disappointed

I am finishing "The Bubble" on Netflix and I cannot remember being this disappointed by a movie. — Done (@VytautasMalesh) April 9, 2022

oppressively unfunny

The @netflix movie The Bubble is an oppressively unfunny meandering mess of a film. — Matt Wease (@mattwease) April 9, 2022

Pick Something Else

The Bubble on Netflix…pick something else, anything else! — Dr Sophie Pointer 🏳️‍🌈🏳️‍⚧️ (@SophiePointer) April 9, 2022

It was sh-t

Netflix The Bubble review.



Looks like something Judd Apatow knocked up on the shitter on his iPhone, so his mates, and family could get work during covid.



It was shit, barely worth 1 star – and it only got that cos Paul Rudd wizny in it. — C Roberts(tweets from a colonised Scotland) (@CRobertsonUK) April 9, 2022

some of the worst writing

The Bubble on Netflix literally has some of the worst writing/plot points I’ve ever seen in a movie — evan 🫡 (@myrealnameiskev) April 9, 2022

I’m canceling

@netflix y’all drop another movie like the bubble and I’m canceling y’all shit — Talk Nice (@TalkNicePodcast) April 9, 2022

One of the worst things

watched half of that the bubble movie on netflix, my god, one of the worst things ive seen… — meg (@jesuismegz) April 9, 2022

I gave up