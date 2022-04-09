Major Netflix Movie Falls From Top 10 After One Week

If you pay attention to the Netflix Top 10 lists at all there’s one major trend that is near bulletproof, whatever new original movie from the streamer is released will capture audience’s attention for quite sometime. Take The Adam Project for example, though the film debuted on March 11, it’s still on the Top 10 movies on Netflix in the United States. The latest major movie to be released by the streamer has been the exception that proves the rule as Judd Apatow’s The Bubble has sunk like a stone and fallen out of the Top 10 after just a week of release.
Since premiering the highest that The Bubble has ever charted on the Netflix Top 10 movies was the #3 position, which it held for about five days before slipping down the ranks and then falling out of the top 10 completely. For comparison’s sake, Academy Award nominee Don’t Look Up debuted on Christmas Eve and stayed in the Top 10 movies through the beginning of February, while the Kevin James-comedy Home Team debuted on January 28 and remained in the Top 10 through March 1. Even the new Texas Chainsaw Massacre, which was even more reviled than was in the Netflix Top 10 movies for two weeks.
Suffice to say the drop off that The Bubble has sustained in Netflix’s users isn’t the best sign for the film, and the reactions to the film that you can see below say a lot about what viewers think of it.