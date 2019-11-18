Mariah Carey Shared a Photo From a Hangout With Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively

When it comes to Christmas music, there’s no name bigger today than Mariah Carey. Who else could go viral by posting a video of waking up to their own Christmas song the morning after Halloween? Carey’s “All I Want for Christmas” is one of the biggest hits of the season each and every year, and it looks like she got a visit from a couple of stars responsible for a much different kind of hit. On Sunday, the singer posted a photo of herself alongside married actors Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively.

The photo chows Carey posing in the middle of the group with her two children (Moroccan and Monroe), joined by Lively and Reynolds either side of her. She jokes in the caption of the post that her son “snuck up” on the couple while donning his Deadpool mask, the character made famous on the big screen by Reynolds.

“Rocky snuck up on an unsuspecting couple wearing a Deadpool mask,” Carey wrote. Will they ever recover?”

Carey’s son is clearly a big Deadpool fan, and it wouldn’t be so surprising to learn that his on-screen hero is a big fan of his mother’s. Not long after the photo was initially posted, Reynolds left the comment, “Whoa. My vision board became a photo.”

There were no word from Carey, Reynolds, or Lively if their hangout over the weekend was in any way business related, or if it was simply a get-together amongst friends and fellow parents. Of course, if it was about work in any way, one could only hope Mariah Carey is going to sing a Christmas song during the opening credits of Deadpool 3, following in the footsteps of Celine Dion in the second movie. Could there be a better collaboration for Reynolds and Carey?

