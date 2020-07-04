Avengers: Endgame’s Mark Ruffalo Honors America’s Ass on July 4th

✖

July 4th marks 244 years since the Declaration of Independence was signed, which means many people have taken to social media to honor America's birthday. However, one celebrity took the time to celebrate one very important aspect of America... its ass. You may recall the hilarious moment in Avengers: Endgame when Ant-Man (Paul Rudd) tries to make Captain America (Chris Evans) feel better about his 2012 costume by saying, "As far as I'm concerned, that's America's ass." Later, after fighting with himself, Cap takes a look at his own behind and declares, "That is America's ass." Leave it to Ruffalo to call that moment out on July 4th.

“Happy #4thOfJuly,” the actor wrote with a peach emoji, which is often used to represent butts. The actor included a photo of Cap’s bottom and while Evans has yet to respond, we’ll definitely be keeping an eye out for a reply. You can check out the tweet below:

During the Avengers: Endgame movie commentary, the film's directors (Joe and Anthony Russo) and writers (Stephen McFeely and Christopher Markus) revealed that the scene was pretty controversial.

“And here we are looking at the backside of a famous scene from Avengers,” Joe Russo says.

“Speaking of backsides, there's America's backside,” Markus adds as Cap’s ass appears onscreen.

“A completely different perspective. And then probably the most controversial joke in the whole movie, ‘America's ass.’ Controversial for all of us. That was hotly debated,” Joe revealed.

“Was it?,” McFeely asked.

“Yes,” Joe confirmed.

Wow! While they don’t go into detail on who was pro and who was anti-America’s ass, they’re probably glad they ended up keeping it in the final product. In fact, the joke even sparked an awesome exclusive shirt at San Diego Comic-Con last year. In a previous interview, McFeely explained the origin behind America’s ass:

"It's a little meta," he told the Los Angeles Times. "Chris Evans has never been comfortable with that outfit from the first Avengers movie. And so in the rearview, it's a little way to wink at how that was then, and this is now. And then it sort of just built from there. By the time we got to the fight scene where he defeated himself, his butt is on the ground and he was just sitting there for a callback."

Avengers: Endgame is currently streaming on Disney+.

